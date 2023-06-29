Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Goodbye, tired eyes! People say your eyes are the window to your soul, but they actually reveal way more than that. They reveal when you’ve had a bad night’s sleep, when you’ve cried, when you’re dehydrated — and they love to reveal your age! The skin around your eyes is thin and delicate, so it’s quick to show signs of any sort of irritation or aging.

This is why the eye area has its own category in skincare. You need products that focus on those specific concerns, from puffiness and dark circles to sagging skin and fine lines. As a bonus, we love something with a cooling effect to wake us up in the morning — or calm us down at night. Our pick? This The SAEM stick. The price? Too good!

The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Pros: Made with real Iceland-sourced ingredients

No colorants

Can refrigerate for enhanced cooling effect Cons: Added fragrance

No retinol

A few shoppers found it to be sticky Was $14 On Sale: $10 You Save 29% See it!

This eye stick has a plethora of potential benefits. It may minimize puffiness, reduce the appearance of dark circles, diminish the look of wrinkles around the eye, provide lasting hydration, improve elasticity and tone sagging skin. And let’s not forget about the icy-cool sensation. The brand states that upon application, you should “feel the freshness of the cold glacier underneath your eyes”!

This cooling formula is made with Iceland mineral water, plus Iceland moss and seaweed extract to refresh, hydrate and energize eyes. It also contains soothing xylitol and brightening niacinamide for an all-around pick-me-up. Reviewers say that when they apply it, they look well-rested even when they’re not!

This eye stick contains no colorants, is non-oily and is cruelty-free. It’s obviously incredibly cute as well. The polar bear cap is everything!

Remember, you want to apply this product around your entire eye area, not just on your under-eye skin. Target crow’s feet and apply it over your closed eyelids as well. The stick form makes it super easy to glide around the contours of your eye!

P.S. Want an even cooler effect to address puffiness and tired, swollen eyes? Stick this product in the fridge before use!

