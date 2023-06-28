Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling like your hair is just… there? If you’re a brunette, many people might suggest getting highlights to add dimension to your hair. But bleach is damaging, and maintenance is time-consuming and prohibitively expensive. Plus, what if you don’t want highlights? What if you just want to enrich your current chocolatey hues?

Before you book that salon appointment, we have a product we want you to check out — especially now that it’s $10 off (and on Amazon Prime). It’s not a dye, but it might bring your hair color back to life. It’s part toning glaze, part hydrating gloss and a total game-changer for brunettes everywhere!

Hally Fluffy G Bouncy Brown Hair Gloss Pros: Specific formula for brunettes (plus clear and blonde formulas)

Cruelty-free, vegan

Only need to use once a week Cons: Not for someone who wants a color-depositing product

Bottle may need replacing after about a month, depending on hair length

Treatment takes 10 minutes Was $25 On Sale: $15 You Save 40% See it!

This Fluffy G glaze/gloss may hydrate your hair, revive shine, banish frizz and bring out your best color. It has an easy-to-use foam consistency, so it isn’t going to be messy or difficult to distribute through your locks like other products. Just apply to wet hair in the shower, leave on for 10 minutes, and then shampoo and condition as usual. Just once a week will do!

Now, like we mentioned, this isn’t a dye — and it’s not a color-depositing product. It simply contains small traces of pigments that can rejuvenate your hair color, giving it visible and touchable dimension. You do not, we repeat, do not have to alter your natural color in order to bring back its brilliance!

This formula is free of ammonia, sulfates, parabens, gluten and more. Meanwhile, it’s infused with chamomile, lavender, aloe vera and ginseng root extract to protect and nourish your hair. You know it’s going to smell amazing too! It’s also cruelty-free and vegan!

This unique glaze is made for all hair types and textures, so whether your hair is fine and straight or coarse and curly, we highly recommend checking it out. The deal is just too good!

