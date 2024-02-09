Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Katie Holmes is our everyday style inspo. Her catwalk is the sidewalk of New York City! While we love seeing what other stars wear front row at Fashion Week, the Dawson’s Creek alum offers a slightly more attainable aesthetic. And yes, she often dons designer, but she does so in a way that feels relatable. She may be purchasing premium denim, but at least she’s in jeans like the rest of Us!
Lately, one piece that Holmes has been rocking on repeat is this long camel coat by The Frankie Shop. The Batman Begins actress has been spotted in this double-breasted design multiple times over the course of January alone! Holmes’ coat retails for $495, but we just found an affordable alternative for a fraction of the cost! Cheap and chic — our favorite combo. Keep scrolling to shop this luxury lookalike, on sale for only $60!
Get the Hooever Women’s Winter Wool Coat for just $60 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Hooever Women’s Winter Cool Coat is the No. 1 Bestseller in Women’s Wool and Peacoats on Amazon! Made from soft wool-blend material, this jacket will keep you warm in style. Featuring a notched lapel collar, two side pockets and dark buttons, this classic coat is effortlessly elegant.
There are nine different shades to choose from, but we’re partial to the neutral camel color (as is Holmes!). In terms of styling, this long coat is ultra-versatile. You can add it over a dress or denim day or night, and you can even elevate loungewear by draping this jacket over sweatpants or a workout set. It’s the ultimate travel uniform!
