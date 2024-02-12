Love Katie Holmes’ $1,420 Prada Skirt? Get the Look for Just $33

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Katie Homes is easily one of our top fashion icons — but her chosen outfits are often way out of budget for Us. While we’re obviously not against a walk-in wardrobe of designer duds, for now, we’re in the business of finding the best lookalikes around (for less)!

The Dawson’s Creek actress attended a Prada makeup and skincare launch party in Brooklyn on Friday, February 9. She dressed entirely in the designer brand’s clothes for the occasion. She wore a buttoned-up gray cashmere cardigan, slingback pumps and a chartreuse green midi skirt in silky satin. This exact skirt? $1,420 — as to be expected. This similar find on Amazon, however, is about 98% less!

Get the Modegal Satin High-Waist Hidden Midi Skirt (was $33) now starting at just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Holmes’ skirt, this Modegal pick is made of satin and has a high-rise silhouette and mini hem. It even comes in a very similar shade of chartreuse (called Apple Green here). One of our favorite parts is that the waistband actually contains hidden elastic on the inside for a comfy fit and easy on-and-off!

This skirt actually comes in four shades of green, so if this specific shade isn’t your top fave, make sure to check out the other options. There are plenty of other colors to choose from as well, plus a couple of leopard prints!

Holmes provided A+ inspiration for how to style this skirt. Most of us probably own a grey cardigan already (or we can easily buy one). But don’t stop there! Style this piece with a band tee tucked in and ankle booties, or with a thin turtleneck top and kitten heels.

We’d also adore this midi skirt with an oversized crew neck and canvas sneakers for a blend of aesthetics, or with a collared blouse and loafers for a more professional vibe. It’s extremely versatile, and the color is going to make all of your outfits stand out in the absolute best way!

Not your style? Shop more from Modegal here and explore other skirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

