Dakota Johnson is the kind of cool that doesn’t require effort or demand attention. Without even trying, the Madame Web star exudes an effortless confidence, from her candid interviews to her chic style. Do you know how difficult it is to pull off bangs as well as she does? I found that out the hard way — never making that mistake again.

Earlier this week, the 50 Shades of Grey actress stepped out in New York City wearing an all-black outfit, topped off with an oversized leather jacket from Staud. I’ve been on the hunt for a similar style all season to no avail. But Johnson’s jacket inspired me to find an affordable alternative from Amazon!

Get the Automet Women’s Oversized Faux Leather Jacket for just $47 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

As much as I love my fitted leather jacket, the Automet Faux Leather Jacket feels more fashion-forward for 2024. This oversized outerwear — a cross between a bomber and a moto jacket — feels like a coat I borrowed from my boyfriend (except you never have to return this one!).

There are so many different ways to style this trendy jacket. One look I love is adding this piece over a tee tucked into straight-leg pants and your favorite sneakers. This slouchy style is giving relaxed realness! If you’re dressing up for date night or a fun event, team this jacket with a mini skirt like the model above, along with tights (it’s cold out!) and tall boots. The proportions will work in your favor!

“Perfect oversized jacket for the winter,” one customer proclaimed. “I wear almost every time I go out and is a must have in my closet.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “I love the oversized fit of this jacket. It goes with pretty much anything, I always get compliments on it since it’s such a simple way to put an outfit together.”

Oh, and did I mention that this faux leather jacket is on sale for 33% off?! Johnson’s jacket cost $845, and this Amazon lookalike is $800 less expensive! Snag this stylish staple before the deal disappears!

