Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We often look to stars at their most glamorous moments for shoe style inspo — i.e. a red carpet, a talk show or even a glammed up Instagram post. However, what I think is even more interesting is the comfortable shoes they wear in their off-duty style. With all of the trainers and resources they have at their fingertips, we have to assume that whatever we see them wearing to a high-intensity workout class or on an errands run has to be good.

For stars like Hilary Duff, Sofia Richie and Jenner Garner, that go-to comfortable tennis shoe comes from Athletic Propulsion Labs, available at Zappos. Garner has been spotted while out and about with her daughter in the brand’s Techloom Pros, while Richie wore the brand’s Techloom Tracer Sneakers, presumably for a workout class.

Related: The Comfiest Hoka Sneakers Are 20% Off at Zappos — Over 1,200 5-Star Reviews Keeping a comfy and cushioned pair of sneakers in your shoe rack rotation is important for a variety of reasons. But sometimes, finding the right pair may be a challenging endeavor. That’s why it’s best to stick to reliable labels which always deliver. Case in point: Hoka is a brand focused on creating and selling […]

Most recently, Duff, who’s pregnant with her fourth child, was seen out and about in Studio City, California looking ultra cozy in an all black sweatsuit. She paired it with the Techloom Zipline tennis shoes from APL, which we think were likely just as comfortable on her feet as the sweatsuit was on her body. Made for next-level comfort and support, these shoes feature their proprietary FutureFoam insole for extra cushioning and TechLoom Ziplines that completely cover the upper and ensure maximal support for the entire foot.

Get the Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Techloom Zipline Shoes at Zappos!

The FutureFoam midsole ensures excellent rebound, while the sides have horizontal channels, carved to deliver a smooth flow with each stride. And while the shoe provides extra support, it’s still made with incredibly lightweight materials so it won’t weigh the feet down.

Related: My Favorite Nike Trainers Look and Feel Like a Cloud — They’re Worth Every Penny There are plenty of training shoes out there which claim to be cloud-like and performance-boosting. Well, I’m here to report that I’ve got the real deal — they have been on my feet nearly every day since June! And I’m not usually one to drop $200 of my hard-earned dollars on a pair of shoes, […]

Duff opted for classic black to match her black sweatsuit, but the shoe comes in several other colors for you to choose from, such as pink, olive, orange and white. The shoes are a little on the pricier side at $320, but with their next-level technology, comfort and the celeb stamp of approval, I can’t think of a better investment for your foot health.

See it: Get the Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Techloom Zipline Shoes at Zappos!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Athletic Propulsion Labs at Zappos here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: It’s Time to Buy These No. 1 Bestselling Crocs Sandals With Over 30,000 5-Star Reviews While I just came back from a coffee run and immediately removed a puffer packet, it’s not too early to prepare for your spring and summer closet rotation. Whether you prefer shorts and sandals or breezy tops, now is the time to find a deal on your favorite items ahead of the weather heating up. […]