Keeping a comfy and cushioned pair of sneakers in your shoe rack rotation is important for a variety of reasons. But sometimes, finding the right pair may be a challenging endeavor. That’s why it’s best to stick to reliable labels which always deliver. Case in point: Hoka is a brand focused on creating and selling extremely comfortable sneakers that can handle any task. Of course, they aren’t exactly suitable for every budget — but we found a pair of comfortable sneakers from Hoka on Zappos that are 20% off right now. Hurry and add to cart, because sizes are already selling out!
These Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers may instantly become your new workout go-to. They come with an open mesh upper construction and have a removable cushioned insole for comfort and support. This popular pair of sneakers has Meta-Rocker geometry which creates a unique fulcrum effect that encourages a smoother transition from heel-strike through toe-off. Handy!
In terms of added benefits, this sneaker comes with a padded tongue for even more support — and in terms of variety, these Hoka sneakers come in 20 colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.
To style these sneakers, rock them with your favorite gym attire or stretchy athleisure pieces for a functional ensemble. You can also team them with jeans and a hoodie for a casual, warm vibe to take on the day — whether that means a light workout or brunch with the girls. Overall, these shoes are suitable for a slew of tasks, so just throw them on and go!
Hoka has become a major force in the sneaker landscape, with one happy Zappos reviewer noting, “The fit & size were as described. I recently had bunion correction surgery on my left foot, and all over the web, these sneakers get recommended for post surgery. I thought it was all hype & really didn’t want to spend so much $ given that I also have waterproof On Cloud sneakers. Well, I caved and bought them. You will NOT regret this purchase. I’m so glad I got them. The support is incredible and will come to great use in September when I go back to school. These sneakers are a wonderful investment for my post-surgery recovery. Buy them.”
Another Zappos reviewer added, “These shoes were so comfortable and supportive right out of the box. I needed a wide platform to walk on after knee surgery. I feel very stable and confident walking in these shoes, and I would highly recommend them!”
If you need a versatile pair of sneakers, this option from Hoka may be what it takes to elevate your shoe game this season!
