While I just came back from a coffee run and immediately removed a puffer packet, it’s not too early to prepare for your spring and summer closet rotation. Whether you prefer shorts and sandals or breezy tops, now is the time to find a deal on your favorite items ahead of the weather heating up. With that in mind, I came across a comfy pair of sandals from Crocs that are only $30 at Amazon right now (yes, seriously)!

These Crocs Women’s Swiftwater sandals certainly have the potential to become a summer staple. The shoes boast a Croslite makeup and rely on an Ethylene Vinyl Acetate footbed for support. Not sure what that means? Well, they’re impossibly comfortable — and these bestselling beauties have a strap across the foot for added security.

To style these sandals, rock them with your favorite jeans and a T-shirt for an effortless look — or you can wear them with a frilly skirt and a flouncy blouse for a refined and relaxed ensemble. Also, these sandals come in 18 colors and have a 4 to 11 size range — but be aware, if you’re a half-sized girlie, it’s best to go up to the next option.

Crocs has millions of fans globally who sing the brand’s praises (including some major A-list celebs), but an Amazon reviewer said, “Let’s start with I love Crocs! These sandals did not disappoint. They are thin bottoms, which I thought might not be enough support and give enough cushioning, but they do, and I love them! They’re very cute and a bit fancy if you dress them up. They resist water greatly but watch out, if you get them wet, they’re a bit slippery. But dry them off, and they’re great again!” Another reviewer fawned, “These shoes are extremely comfortable! I absolutely love them.”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “These are the best walking shoes on land or at the Beach! I spent nine days in hot and humid Hawaii, and these were the only shoes I wore the entire time. They were so soft and comfy. I exhausted my body from walking and swimming, but my feet never had issues.”

Crocs may be divisive to certain shoppers, but these ultra-comfy sandals should cause no controversy. These are a must-have — especially while they’re still on sale!

