Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thanksgiving is an incredibly busy holiday week for many of Us. From last-minute grocery store runs to early morning in-store sales on Black Friday, there are endless reasons to hit the town in your most comfy clothing. Knit sweaters and cozy two-piece sets are always ideal outfit options — but what about when it comes to footwear?

Related: 20 Festive Finds to Score in Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you haven’t started your holiday shopping yet, don’t fret. Now is the perfect time to get crackin’ — and there are so many great deals to score. Everything including holiday-inspired tops, dresses, accessories and decor is on […]

Wearing uncomfortable shoes while standing in line is a guaranteed way to turn your holiday cheer into dread. Crocs are a celeb-approved brand known for delivering comfort and style. As if that isn’t enough reason to want to snag a pair, you can customize Crocs with unique Jibbitz pins centered around all of your favorite things. Oh, and did we mention they’re on sale now?

Get the Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs marked down now at Amazon!

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs are victorious as Amazon’s no. 1 best-selling mules and clogs. The lightweight, slide-on shoes feature ventilation ports and pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit. Half a million shoppers reviewed the comfortable clogs on Amazon, with 464,500 leaving perfect five-star ratings. Seriously!

Related: 18 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Before Black Friday Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The countdown is on! We’re officially one week away from Black Friday. While snacking on leftovers from the big night is always on the agenda the day after Thanksgiving, shopping for holiday discounts comes immediately after! Thankfully, you […]

Heralded as a “footsie revolution” with “unparalleled comfort,” these bestselling shoes have also gained support because of their versatility. From Drew Barrymore to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, A-listers have joined in on the trend. The Drew Barrymore Show host styled her Crocs with a white blouse and long maxi skirt, while former Crocs’ Come As You Are Campaign Global Brand Ambassador Chopra Jonas wore hers with a lacy Emilia Wickstead dress.

Get the Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs marked down now at Amazon!

Verified Amazon customers are just as impressed with Crocs as our favorite A-listers. “Let me start by saying, these are not just shoes; they are a lifestyle,” one savvy reviewer noted. “These are the great unifiers of – transcending age, gender, and style preferences,” the shopper added. Another shopper called out how the clogs redefined comfort. According to the shopper who dubbed the clogs “an excellent travel companion,” Crocs are easy to pack and wear for various activities during a trip due to “their lightweight design and versatility.”

Related: These Early Black Friday Deals Are Bound to Sell Out Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday is known as the biggest shopping holiday of the year, but Cyber Week has been creeping up as the new favorite. So many retailers expand their sales well past — and prior to — Cyber Monday, […]

If you needed another reason to swoon over Crocs, you’ll be pleased to discover they’re ultra-inclusive. You can snag the chunky footwear in sizes 4-19 in more than 70 shades! Neutral tones like black, navy and white are classic picks, while moon jelly and watermelon are more vibrant options.

Treat yourself to a comfortable and fashionable new shoe just in time for the holiday season! Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs are the ideal option to sport — whether you plan to spend hours standing in the kitchen or long lines while knocking out your holiday gift shopping!

See it! Get the Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs marked down now at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? See more fabulous finds here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more picks finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us