Amazon Just Dropped This Two-Piece Jogger Set — And I Plan to Live In It

Most people complain about rainy fall days, but personally, I love them. Peeking out my window and seeing an overcast sky with promises of rain brings me immense joy. In fact, turning into a couch potato when my weekend plans get canceled is one of my favorite feelings. Gloomy fall weather also lets me lounge around in the coziest fall fashions. I live for two-piece sets because they remove the hassle of figuring out what to wear. In need of a new pick? Luckily for Us, we just scrolled by the coziest sweatshirt and sweatpants set on Amazon!
Logene is one of my go-to Amazon brands because they’re consistently stocked with comfy and chic autumn-approved pieces. From bestselling cardigan-style jackets, to plush hoodies and dresses, I can update my closet with fashion essentials which rake in endless compliments. Plus, most of the brand’s items cost less than $50! Maybe it’s my advanced degree in “girl math,” but I breathe a sigh of relief every time I add a new item from Logene to my cart.
Read on for the scoop, and shop this no.1 new release in the two-piece sets category for just $50!
Get the Logene Two-Piece Jogger Set for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2023, but are subject to change.
Two-piece sets come in handy whenever cooler weather rolls around. As you can see, this new release is the perfect transitional ensemble. It features a half-zip pullover sweatshirt with matching wide-leg sweatpants. It combines comfort and style and looks fierce with sneakers or combat boots. Plus, you can mix and match each piece of this set with other items in your closet. Imagine teaming the wide-leg pants with a flattering bodysuit and a leather jacket. A fall-friendly masterpiece!
This lightweight set feels buttery soft, thanks to 100% rayon. In terms of convenience, the sweatshirt has a zip-down oversized collar. The wide-leg bottoms feature deep and functional pockets and a drawstring to ensure comfort. No surprise here: This is already a hit with Amazon shoppers. One reviewer says they would rate it ten stars if they could. “This lounging suit is one of the most softest and comfortable things I have owned in such a long time.” The same shopper added, “I am so excited to wear it doing nothing or going out running errands. This two-piece set is perfect for all of your plans this fall.”
If you’re looking for a versatile two-piece, snag this Logene Two-Piece Jogger Set before it sells out — and don’t sleep on the Y2K-friendly pink hue. Juicy vibes!
