Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For fashion girlies far and wide, gearing up for the Super Bowl is not just about planning the best snacks and game-viewing location — it’s also about securing a fire outfit. Thankfully for Us, Taylor Swift has been serving look after look of incredibly chic game day outfit inspo. If you already have your Kansas City Chiefs apparel on lock, it’s time to find a bag to match your look. And if you want one similar to any gem from Swift’s collection without the luxury price tag, look no further — these lookalike accessories are under $150 on Amazon!

Below, we’ve included several bags inspired by her selections, such as a rhinestone crossbody bag, a suede hobo bag and a leather bucket bag — none of which will break the bank. Keep scrolling to snag your newest T-Swift-inspired look!

Related: 10 Best Designer Tote Bags for Every Type of Shopper We picked all of our favorite designer tote bags for every type of person and need that you can shop right now — find out more

Cluci Small Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

This Cluci Small Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag, similar to one that Swift wore to a Chiefs game in January, is truly the perfect little accessory. It’s big enough to carry all of the essentials, but compact enough that it won’t too heavy. Plus, it will go with so many outfits!

Get the Cluci Small Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag for $26 (Originally $37) at Amazon!

Valleycomfy Crystal Crossbody Bag

Give your game day ‘fit some bling with this crystal-covered crossbody bag, similar to the way Swift did while on a night out in New York City.

Get the Valleycomfy Crystal Crossbody Bag for $20 at Amazon!

On/Eleven Leather Bucket Bag

Channel Swift’s night-out-on-the-town style for game day by pairing this black bucket bag with a pair of knee-high boots.

Get the On/Eleven Leather Bucket Bag for $100 at Amazon!

Missnine Vegan Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag

If you’re looking for a bag that will go beyond game day, take a glance at this vegan leather hobo bag similar to one Swift has worn multiple times.

Get the Missnine Vegan Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag for $24 (Originally $26) at Amazon!

Snapwish Matte One Shoulder Crossbody Bag

If you’re thinking of repping some vintage game day gear, consider pairing it with this retro-inspired suede bag, similar to the one Swift wore.

Get the Snapwish Matte One Shoulder Crossbody Bag for $62 (Originally $26) at Amazon!

Hfengkg Genuine Leather Rectangle Handbag

Shop this rectangle handbag that’s similar to the one Swift carried while holding hands with Travis Kelce in one of their first big public outings that set the internet ablaze.

Get the Hfengkg Genuine Leather Rectangle Handbag for $150 at Amazon!

Related: 10 Deals to Shop During the Dagne Dover Vault Sale With the new year fully underway, you have probably planned vacations or are already taking trips to kick things off right! To prepare for your adventures, you may need to find bags that are easy to carry. Dagne Dover designs bags that strive to help humans get the most out of life — whether you […]

Kkxiu Faux Leather Evening Envelope Clutch

Channel Swift’s beloved Mansur Gavriel bag with this similar envelope-style clutch with gold detailing that will add a touch of chicness to your ‘fit.

Get the Kkxiu Faux Leather Evening Envelope Clutch for $23 (Originally $26) at Amazon!

Sanxiner Classic Shoulder Bag

Pair your game day outfit with the popular new rectangle-style purse the same way Swift did.

Get the Sanxiner Classic Shoulder Bag for $23 (Originally $26) at Amazon!

Montana West Top Handle Crossbody Bag

Wearing an oversized jersey? Do it the Swift way and style your ensemble with this unique, top handle bag that has a cute silver dragonfly embellishment.

Get the Montana West Top Handle Crossbody Bag for $20 (Originally $25) at Amazon!

Trbsxrt Top Handle Crocodile Pattern Handbag

Just like this sold out bag did for Swift, this croc-print top handle bag will instantly elevate any game day attire.

Get the Trbsxrt Top Handle Crocodile Pattern Handbag for $20 at Amazon!

Keyli Adjustable Strap Tote Handbag

Channel Swift’s casual style for the game with this tote handbag that has an adjustable strap, gold hardware and a stylish round design.

Get the Keyli Adjustable Strap Tote Handbag for $37 at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us