11 Bags Inspired by Taylor Swift’s Collection to Score a Style Touchdown

By
Feature Taylor Swift Looks Effortless in Green Sweater Dress While Out in NYC Following the Golden Globes
Taylor SwiftGotham/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For fashion girlies far and wide, gearing up for the Super Bowl is not just about planning the best snacks and game-viewing location — it’s also about securing a fire outfit. Thankfully for Us, Taylor Swift has been serving look after look of incredibly chic game day outfit inspo. If you already have your Kansas City Chiefs apparel on lock, it’s time to find a bag to match your look. And if you want one similar to any gem from Swift’s collection without the luxury price tag, look no further — these lookalike accessories are under $150 on Amazon!

Below, we’ve included several bags inspired by her selections, such as a rhinestone crossbody bag, a suede hobo bag and a leather bucket bag — none of which will break the bank. Keep scrolling to snag your newest T-Swift-inspired look!

Cluci Small Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

Bag1
Amazon

This Cluci Small Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag, similar to one that Swift wore to a Chiefs game in January, is truly the perfect little accessory. It’s big enough to carry all of the essentials, but compact enough that it won’t too heavy. Plus, it will go with so many outfits!

See it!

Get the Cluci Small Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag for $26 (Originally $37) at Amazon!

Valleycomfy Crystal Crossbody Bag

Amazon bag
Amazon

Give your game day ‘fit some bling with this crystal-covered crossbody bag, similar to the way Swift did while on a night out in New York City.

See it!

Get the Valleycomfy Crystal Crossbody Bag for $20 at Amazon!

On/Eleven Leather Bucket Bag

Bag
Amazon

Channel Swift’s night-out-on-the-town style for game day by pairing this black bucket bag with a pair of knee-high boots.

See it!

Get the On/Eleven Leather Bucket Bag for $100 at Amazon!

Missnine Vegan Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag

bag
Amazon

If you’re looking for a bag that will go beyond game day, take a glance at this vegan leather hobo bag similar to one Swift has worn multiple times.

See it!

Get the Missnine Vegan Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag for $24 (Originally $26) at Amazon!

Snapwish Matte One Shoulder Crossbody Bag

Amazon
Amazon

If you’re thinking of repping some vintage game day gear, consider pairing it with this retro-inspired suede bag, similar to the one Swift wore.

See it!

Get the Snapwish Matte One Shoulder Crossbody Bag for $62 (Originally $26) at Amazon!

Hfengkg Genuine Leather Rectangle Handbag

Bag
Amazon

Shop this rectangle handbag that’s similar to the one Swift carried while holding hands with Travis Kelce in one of their first big public outings that set the internet ablaze.

See it!

Get the Hfengkg Genuine Leather Rectangle Handbag for $150 at Amazon!

Kkxiu Faux Leather Evening Envelope Clutch

Amazon
Amazon

Channel Swift’s beloved Mansur Gavriel bag with this similar envelope-style clutch with gold detailing that will add a touch of chicness to your ‘fit.

See it!

Get the Kkxiu Faux Leather Evening Envelope Clutch for $23 (Originally $26) at Amazon!

Sanxiner Classic Shoulder Bag

Bag
Amazon

Pair your game day outfit with the popular new rectangle-style purse the same way Swift did.

See it!

Get the Sanxiner Classic Shoulder Bag for $23 (Originally $26) at Amazon!

Montana West Top Handle Crossbody Bag 

Taylor Swift bag inspiration
Amazon

Wearing an oversized jersey? Do it the Swift way and style your ensemble with this unique, top handle bag that has a cute silver dragonfly embellishment.

See it!

Get the Montana West Top Handle Crossbody Bag for $20 (Originally $25) at Amazon!

Trbsxrt Top Handle Crocodile Pattern Handbag 

Bag
Amazon

Just like this sold out bag did for Swift, this croc-print top handle bag will instantly elevate any game day attire.

See it!

Get the Trbsxrt Top Handle Crocodile Pattern Handbag for $20 at Amazon!

Keyli Adjustable Strap Tote Handbag

Amazon 11
Amazon

Channel Swift’s casual style for the game with this tote handbag that has an adjustable strap, gold hardware and a stylish round design.

See it!

Get the Keyli Adjustable Strap Tote Handbag for $37 at Amazon!

