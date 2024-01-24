Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you watch NFL football or not, wearing football team apparel can provide a sporty, playful look. If you need an example of this aesthetic in action, just look at celebs who are dating or married to NFL players — they have all of the cute sweatshirts, tees, hats and sweatpants. We want in!

Taylor Swift is probably the best example of a star who rocks NFL gear and makes it her own. When she’s not decked in a sparkly designer outfit performing for massive crowds, you can bet she’s at a Kansas City Chiefs game cheering on beau Travis Kelce from the stands. Seeing Swift in casual football apparel reminds Us that sporty attire can be stylish — as long as you choose the right items, of course!

With that in mind, we found some of the trendiest Kansas City Chiefs gear to help you crush the sporty girl look… and maybe even become a football fan in the process.

And if you already love NFL football — or any professional sport for that matter — but aren’t a Chiefs fan, you can find apparel for your favorite team guaranteed! Even if football isn’t your forte, there’s plenty of MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL gear to choose from.

Read on for our top seven picks!

Retro Classic Cropped Pullover Hoodie

It doesn’t get more classic than a hoodie. Tack on a retro style and you get a classic, timeless look!

Get the Retro Classic Cropped Pullover Hoodie for $80 at Team Pro Standard!

Classic Women’s Boxy Tee

Who said Chiefs gear has to be red and and white? We’re loving the fashionable pink spin on this tee. Bonus: this one says Kansas City on the back, so you’ll be repping from every angle!

Get the NFL Kansas City Chiefs Classic Women’s Boxy Tee for $40 at Team Pro Standard!

Retro Classic Women’s Rib Sweatpant

Matching sets are seriously trendy. You’re going to want to wear these jogger-style sweatpants with a Chiefs tee or sweatshirt (or even around the house because they’re extra comfy!).

Get the Retro Classic Women’s Rib Sweatpant for $80 at Team Pro Standard!

Rib Wool Varsity Jacket

For devoted, hardcore fans, it’s worth the splurge for a letterman jacket. Worn open with a cute black white tank, you’ll be the trendiest gal in the stadium!

Get the Retro Classic Rib Wool Varsity Jacket for $200 at Team Pro Standard!

Classic Jersey Legging

If you’re looking for something comfortable but sweatpants aren’t your speed, these Chiefs-themed leggings are a touchdown! They’re stretchy, smooth and versatile enough to wear on the daily.

Get the Classic Women’s Jersey Legging for $45 at Team Pro Standard!

Retro Classic Boxy Tee

This cropped tee has felt lettering, an athletic fit and plenty of Chiefs icons scattered across the front. You can’t miss it! Get it in white or red.

Get the Retro Classic Boxy Tee for $45 at Team Pro Standard!

Neutral Unisex Beanie

It’s officially that chilly time of the year. You want to be warm on your way to and from the stadium — or, more realistically, to and from a friend’s house to watch the game!

Get the NFL Kansas City Chiefs Neutral Unisex Beanie for $28 at Team Pro Standard!

