Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taylor Swift may have been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, but we think she also deserves the title of best dressed celebrity of 2023. The songstress has stepped out in countless headline-making ‘fits, and so it was no surprise that she went above and beyond when celebrating her 34th birthday in New York City on December 13.

Related: Taylor Swift Inspired Us to Snag a Sparkly Bag for Party Season Taylor Swift is everywhere. If she’s not landing swoon-worthy headlines about her budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner is releasing chart-topping albums, leading worldwide tours and serving major fashion and beauty inspo while she does it all. The Midnights singer celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City on Wednesday, December […]

While the celestial beaded dress Swift wore that night received all of the attention, we think the Anine Bing faux-fur jacket was the real star of the show. The luxe coat tied her entire look together. Plus, it’s one of those pieces that she’ll be able to wear for years to come. After seeing it, I immediately wanted to purchase it for myself, but a quick look at the $650 price tag changed my mind. Thankfully, Amazon carries dozens of plush options that bear a striking resemblance to the Anine Bing design — especially the TOPONSKY faux-fur coat.

Get the TOPONSKY Women’s Winter Warm Faux Fur Coat for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate upon date of publication, but may be subject to change.

This super cozy coat looks somewhat simmilar to the Anine Bing option Swift wore — but for just over $50. Made from fleece, snuggling up into this jacket feels like being wrapped in a cloud. It’s warm enough to ward off blistering winds, so you can feel comfortable and look incredible while out and about this winter. I appreciate that beyond black, it also comes in 11 other colors, including a Barbiecore-esque hot fuchsia and leopard print, so you can really select a hue that speaks to your personality. And, this pick is even machine washable, so it’s a breeze to care for.

Some faux-fur jackets can shed and lose softness over time, but Amazon shoppers assure that that’s not an issue with this coat. “This Coat came shrink wrapped and so at first, I thought, oh no, it’s so thin, little did I know, it was thick, beautiful, soft, and just wonderful, I got the leopard print and it is by far my fave coat I own,” one reviewer raves. Another says that they received “about 20 compliments when they wore it for the first time.” and is so glad that the “fur stays on the jacket and not the car seat.”

If you’ve been thinking about adding a faux-fur jacket to your wardrobe, you truly can’t go wrong with this one. Although, if it doesn’t totally match your style I found five other affordable options under $100, too so you can find one you’re totally obsessed with.

More Amazon Faux-Fur Jackets We Love:

Related: Hate Painful Hair Ties? Try Taylor Swift’s Favorite Gentle Silk Scrunchies Taylor Swift may have been riding shotgun with her hair undone, but she has a secret weapon when it comes to maintaining her mane: Slip silk scrunchies. Two years ago, the pop superstar posted an ode to fall on TikTok — and eagle-eyed fans (as well as the brand) noticed she was wearing one of […]