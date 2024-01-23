Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re trying to get ahead of the curve and plan your Valentine’s Day early this year — namely where to eat, what to wear and what chocolates to request, of course — you’re in good company. Advertisements are everywhere for love-themed garments, Valentine’s Day activities and special restaurant deals, but a great Valentine’s Day starts with feeling extra confident, bold and beautiful (which you are already!) before you get dressed.
To feel your best, it’s important to have some cute and comfortable bra, underwear and lingerie items in your repertoire. Show yourself some love by getting some updated undergarments you can wear for the day of love and beyond! We found 17 of the best Valentine’s Day-themed items in the sea of bras, underwear and lingerie that is Victorias Secret. Read on!
Bras
Our Absolute Favorite: This isn’t only our favorite, it gets nearly five stars across the board from reviewers of all bust shapes and sizes. If you’ve been meaning to restock the bra and underwear drawer, let this be your sign! In honor of Valentine’s Day, you’ll get a free pair of undies with the purchase of two of these bras.
- Shine Strap Push-Up Bra — originally $70, now $52!
- Cherry Embroidery Push-Up Bra — $75!
- Wicked Shimmer Heart Embroidery Unlined Balconette — $65!
- Fun and Flirty Wireless Triangle Bralette — $30!
- Lace Corset Bra Top — $50!
Underwear
Our Absolute Favorite: How cute are these? A mid-rise fit, high-cut leg and dipped front flatter your shape, while 100% cotton material keeps your skin smooth. It’s everything you want in a panty — the fun design is just a bonus! There are countless other patterns to choose from, so you might want to grab a few!
- Lace V-String Panty — $17!
- Fun and Flirty Lace-Trim Cheeky Panty — $15!
- Shine Heartware Lace Brazilian Panty — $19!
- Double Shine Strap Lace Thong Panty — $25!
- No-Show Thong Panty — $13!
Lingerie
Our Absolute Favorite: If you watched The Golden Bachelor, you may remember the boudoir photoshoot when the ladies rocked some seriously spicy outfits. This bodysuit comes from the same luxury intimates brand worn by the women, so you can step into this ensemble with confidence just like they did — or even have your own Bachelor-style photo shoot, if you choose!
- Modal and Lace Mini Slip — $60!
- Satin Open Back Slip — $70!
- Satin Lace High-Leg Romper — $70!
- Amorata Babydoll — $55!
