One (of the many) incredible things about Taylor Swift? Well, when it comes to her street style, it’s somewhat (dare I say) attainable. For such a hard-working mega-star who deservedly lives a glamorous life, it’s refreshing that her casual, everyday clothing picks are fairly easy to emulate. Just last week, she was spotted out in New York City wearing a beige sweater dress, trench coat, leather ankle booties and mini gold hoops — an outfit many of Us immediately thought about recreating. And while we adore the minimal aesthetic of the whole outfit, the purse particularly stood out — which is why we wanted to find our own version (with a more affordable price tag).

After some internet investigating, I was able to find the Snapwish Matte Retro Crossbody Bag which serves a similar vibe. The credentials? My find is made of a smooth suede texture, is square shaped, has metal detailing and is a shoulder bag. And unlike Swift’s bag that’s over the $500 mark (and not available until February), this pick is just $62.

You can channel Swift’s ‘fit entirely or style the bag in a slew of different ways. It can be made more casual by teaming it with an oversized sweater, leggings and a classic pair of Ugg boots for a coffee run — but it can also be dressed up for a brunch with friends with a trench coat, button-down top, denim jeans and sleek kitten heels. No matter what you’re doing, the bag is big enough to store most of your essentials such as sunglasses, a wallet and maybe even an extra pair of flats.

The adjustable strap is incredibly convenient, as it allows you to lengthen or shorten based on your comfortability or needs for the day. It comes in three colors — khaki, brown and coffee — but the shade which most closely mirrors Swift’s is the khaki hue. It boasts two small internal slots, ideal for keeping track of keys and other small items. Made to last, the outer layer is comprised of PU fabric, while the inner fabric is made of polyester.

If this doesn’t suit your style, we also gathered up a few more affordable options. Read on, and have fun shopping!

