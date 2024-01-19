Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Last November, Emily Ratajkowski was seen stepping out in New York City with a chic outfit: a leather button up jacket, brown sweater, and black pants. Atop her head? a fuzzy brown bucket hat. Fast forward to January 2024, and EmRata has been spotted rocking that very same hat around the city with a similar outfit, only with a few changes and a rust leather jacket.
The bucket hat is a fun accessory to the rest of Emily’s outfit, and it looks so fuzzy and comfortable, you’re probably wondering when you look at her photos, where can you steal her look with a similar head covering?
Here’s the secret. You don’t have to spend the same amount of money Emily probably did on her hat. You can get a lookalike and hit the city just like Emily thanks to a hat that looks just like it at Amazon!
Get the Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat is a super soft, fuzzy faux fur hat with a cloth lining. It’s made to keep your heat super toasty and works as a great-looking accessory, too. You can get a brown shade that looks almost exactly like EmRata’s hat, but there are so many other colors and prints to choose from, you can get one to better match your outfit, since not everyone is going to want to wear brown.
Best of all, you don’t have to spend much to bring this comfy hat home so you can start building an outfit like Emily’s ASAP. It’s just $20, and there are tons of them to choose from. Whether you love simply neutral colors or want to be loud and proud with a rainbow, there are tons of shades available to get excited over.
This hat has amassed over 4,000 5-star ratings, and buyers absolutely love it.
“So cute!” wrote one. “This hat is great! I have a larger head so have a hard time getting hats to fit, but this one is large enough. It also comes with a drawstring in the lining, so it is somewhat adjustable if needed.”
“Beautiful hat, high quality, soft, very warm,” wrote another. “Right from the start I noticed how warm it is. The hat both inside and out are cozy and soft. It’s comfortable.”
