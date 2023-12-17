I’m Living My Best 2010s Hipster Life With This Knit Beanie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With Us now feeling the chill of fall going into winter, it’s never been more imperative to talk about hats! Keeping your head warm and hair styled while facing brisk winds is important because who wants to go through all the work to get dolled up to have it whisked away? Beanies can be the answer to this burning query! We found a chic-knitted hat that’s on sale at Amazon for just $8 — you literally can’t beat that!

With over 17,000 five-star reviews, the Redess Beanie could become your new favorite accessory! It will keep your head nice and toasty this winter thanks to its warmth-absorbing acrylic fabric. The beanie employs a cable-knit design for extra durability and support. This knit beanie comes in 15 colors and offers many options to align with everything in your closet.

Beanies are an evergreen accessory people sport year-round. Throw it on with a cardigan, jeans and sneakers for a functional look perfect for spring and summer. Or consider teaming it with a coat, skirt and sleek boots for an elevated fall or winter outfit! It also has an interesting checkerboard knit design for an added fashion element! Honestly, this beanie leans into the hipster aesthetic of the 2010s, and I absolutely love it!

One Amazon reviewer said, “There is nothing about these beanies that’s bad. I’m truly telling the truth when I say they are the best beanies I’ve owned. It’s like god made these and said here man have warm head for winter. And the price. After knowing how GREAT these are ide pay 50$ for one of these. I’ve spent more than that on a single beanie and it was trash compared to these. BUY NOW.”

Another happy customer raved, “The hat is loose-fitting, super soft, and extremely comfortable. I was looking for a looser fitting hat because my ears are sensitive and get extremely sore with other hats. I usually buy Timberland or Carharrt brand and they fit more snugly and hurt after a couple hours of wearing them. This hat looks SO cute and is my new comfort hat. I just bought another!!” A final reviewer chimed in, “This hat is awesome! I really wasn’t expecting the quality to be that great given the price point. I am really pleasantly surprised and will order more in different colors!”

