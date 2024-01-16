Your account
Love Taylor Swift’s $2,650 YSL Bag? Get the Look for 98% Less

By
Taylor Swift in NYC on January 9, 2024.
Gotham/GC Images

Have a blank space in your handbag collection that needs to be filled? Let Taylor Swift be your inspiration.

The singer was photographed arriving at Electric Lady Studios in NYC on Tuesday, January 9, wearing a green sweater dress, a brown wool coat by Stella McCartney and black Gucci boots, a tan YSL bag hanging from her wrist.

This exact Saint Laurent bag costs $2,650, which isn’t necessary a doable price for most shoppers. If you love the bag’s look, however, we’re here to help out!

Taylor Swift in NYC on January 9, 2024.
Taylor Swift in NYC on January 9, 2024. Gotham/GC Images
Get the TIJN Mini Tote Crossbody Handbag (originally $60) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

This bag was already a nice price, but now that it’s on sale, it’s over 98% less than Swift’s. As you can see, however, it has a very similar vibe! The elongated shoulder bag design channels the designer bag’s shape, and the magnetic strap closure is the same style as the YSL logo strap closure.

Even the Coffee shade of this TIJN bag is similar to the Fox shade of Swift’s. That said, this Amazon pick actually boasts an extra bonus. It has a detachable crossbody strap, allowing you to wear it more than one way!

TIJN Crossbody Handbag for Women Top-Handle Leather Fashion Mini Tote Shoulder Bag Medium Size Retro Bucket Bag,coffee (Guna)
TIJN
You save: 30%

TIJN Mini Tote Crossbody Handbag

$42$60
This vegan leather bag also comes black, cream and white, as well as a limited black version with a sherpa handle. Love, love, love! It’s such a great size for both everyday wear and nights out.

Want to see some other similar bags we spotted on our search before making your purchase? Scroll down to solidify your choice!

Shop other similar bags we love:

Missnine Hobo Bags for Women Vegan Leather Purses and Handbags Ladies Designer Shoulder Bag with Zipper
Missnine

Missnine Hobo Bag

$24
Iswee Retro Leather Bucket Bags for Women Handbag and Purses Crossbody Bags Hobo Bag Brown Shoulder Bag Design Tote Soft Leather Handbag (Brown)
Iswee

Iswee Retro Leather Shoulder Bag

$100
DORIS&JACKY Leather Bucket Tote Bag For Women Medium Hobo Shoulder Purse And Handbags (2-Brown)
DORIS&JACKY
You save: 10%

Doris&Jacky Leather Bucket Tote Bag

$72$80
Not your style? Explore more handbags and wallets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Stylish young attractive woman looking at camera and posing on chair in studio.

