Love Taylor Swift’s $2,650 YSL Bag? Get the Look for 98% Less

Have a blank space in your handbag collection that needs to be filled? Let Taylor Swift be your inspiration.
The singer was photographed arriving at Electric Lady Studios in NYC on Tuesday, January 9, wearing a green sweater dress, a brown wool coat by Stella McCartney and black Gucci boots, a tan YSL bag hanging from her wrist.
This exact Saint Laurent bag costs $2,650, which isn’t necessary a doable price for most shoppers. If you love the bag’s look, however, we’re here to help out!
Get the TIJN Mini Tote Crossbody Handbag (originally $60) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.
This bag was already a nice price, but now that it’s on sale, it’s over 98% less than Swift’s. As you can see, however, it has a very similar vibe! The elongated shoulder bag design channels the designer bag’s shape, and the magnetic strap closure is the same style as the YSL logo strap closure.
Even the Coffee shade of this TIJN bag is similar to the Fox shade of Swift’s. That said, this Amazon pick actually boasts an extra bonus. It has a detachable crossbody strap, allowing you to wear it more than one way!
This vegan leather bag also comes black, cream and white, as well as a limited black version with a sherpa handle. Love, love, love! It’s such a great size for both everyday wear and nights out.
Want to see some other similar bags we spotted on our search before making your purchase? Scroll down to solidify your choice!
