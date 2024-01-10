Taylor Swift is back at work after attending the Golden Globe Awards.

Swift, 34, was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Tuesday, January 9. She wore a green sweater dress, which she paired with a light brown wool coat by Stella McCartney. Swift completed the look with black Gucci boots and a tan YSL bag.

The singer returned to NYC after her headline-making appearance at the Golden Globes. Swift attended the awards show solo in a green sequin Gucci gown with spaghetti straps and an open back. The look also featured dangling earrings from De Beers and sleek waves.

Before losing the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce served as inspiration for one of host Jo Koy‘s many disappointing jokes.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” he said while referring to the way the NFL capitalized off Swift attending multiple Kansas City Chiefs games by using her music for promotional clips and pointing the camera at her during broadcasts.

Swift awkwardly took a sip from her drink in response. Fans subsequently took to social media to slam Koy’s cringey humor.

Koy, 52, addressed the backlash one day later, telling Good Morning America on Monday, January 8, “It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL … I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Swift was also involved in a viral conversation with Selena Gomez and Keleigh Teller. During a commercial break, cameras caught footage of Gomez, 31, chatting with Swift and Teller, 31, and some social media users theorized that the actress was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

A source, however, told Us Weekly that Gomez wasn’t throwing shade at Chalamet, 28. “Selena didn’t speak with Kylie or Timothée at the Globes, there was never any drama,” the insider said. “She never even ran into him.”

Gomez revealed what she was really saying in the comments section of an E! News post, writing via Instagram on Tuesday, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s [anyone’s] business.”