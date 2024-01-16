Shop Saie’s 3 New Blush Shades for a ‘My Cheeks but Better’ Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Stop the presses! One of our favorite beauty brands ever just launched three new shades of its famous Dew Blush. Yes, we’re talking about Saie, and yes, you came at just the right time!

Saie’s Dew Blush has acquired over 1,000 reviews on the brand’s site alone, and now the shade range has expanded from five to eight. We’ll dive into what makes this blush so great below — and give you a breakdown of the new colors!

Get the Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush at Saie! Free shipping!

Reviewers say this blush gives them “the healthiest flush of color” for a “my cheeks but better” look. It’s a clean, water-based, liquid-cream formula that’s lightweight, vegan, cruelty-free and perfect for sensitive skin. It’s even sustainable, the vial made of 40% PCR. You can recycle it when you’re done too!

This blendable blush provides a pop of color that doesn’t look like patchy paint, but rather a lit-from-within, “just-pinched” tint and glow. Start with two to three dots per cheek and blend, adding more for a deeper wash of color.

This blush provides more than just a wash-off glow though. It’s made with skin-loving ingredients to help build a real brightness beneath your makeup. Mulberry extract may light up and refine your complexion, while elderberry and evening primrose extract may nourish, soothe and create a radiant, dewy sheen.

Let’s talk the new colors! First is Baby, a cool baby pink that’s perfect for the coquette aesthetic. Next is Sweetie, which is a versatile, neutral pink that will look amazing on everybody. Last is Cutie, a warm dusty rose that’s just brilliant for wintertime!

A little goes a long way with this pigmented blush, so you can expect it to last a while in your makeup bag. You can totally leave it on your vanity at home though, as reviewers report that it lasts “all night” after application!

Looking for something else? Explore all of Saie’s bestsellers here to fill up your shopping bag!

