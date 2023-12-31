Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This ‘Hydrating’ Serum Works Its Magic During Your Beauty Sleep

By
Sleeping-Woman
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your skin healthy and prepared involves more than just what you put on first thing in the morning! Your regimen should also include an adjusted nighttime routine with at least one product which does the work for you while you sleep — literally! After all, nighttime is one of the most productive periods of the day for your skin, because you’re relaxing and allowing it to do its job. If you’re not sure of where to start, don’t worry! We found a serum from Dermelect which will boost your beauty while you get your beauty sleep.

Related: The Most Effective Acne Serums for Clear and Healthy Skin

The Dermelect Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum works its magic overnight. This serum is a highly concentrated exfoliator which works to help reduce wrinkling, discoloration and uneven tone. It also combats dullness, dark age spots, redness, fine lines, aging, photo-aging and unhealthy skin. By using this product, you’ll be left with smaller-looking pores, smoother skin and a more even complexion.

See it!

Get the Dermelect Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum for $45 at Dermelect!

Dermelect relies on three types of concentrated amino acids in this serum’s formula: Glycolic acid helps to provide exfoliation to soften skin imperfections and produce collage; Salicylic acid, an exfoliant known for clearing pores and its anti-inflammation properties; and L-Ascorbic acid, a concentrated form of vitamin c known to provide antioxidants, skin brightening and smoothing.

To use this serum, first start with cleansed skin. Then, add a drop to each cheek, forehead, chin and under the eye area. Smooth it out and allow it to penetrate the skin before applying your other nightly creams!

Dermelect has a dedicated fanbase of thousands globally, but one reviewer noted, “I have a good skin regimen, so it can be difficult to find new products that make a huge difference. This product made my skin feel so smooth and hydrated the next morning after one use that it is now a staple in my lineup. Wonderful product!”

See it!

Another satisfied reviewer gushed, “I’ve been using this for over two years. I had the worst adult acne for months, and it made me feel so horrible that I never left the house! When I first tried this, it was like a miracle treatment. Any other products I use pale in comparison. There’s quite literally nothing like this. It made my skin radiant and smooth again! The best advice I can give is to be consistent. I use it twice a day, and it makes my skin feel great.”

One more happy Dermelect reviewer said, “This comes recommended from an online review. I am glad I took the chance, and I love this product and how it has changed the texture of my skin. I use it religiously every night and have started my 72-year-old mom using it, as well as my husband.”

Don’t let your skin fade this winter. Instead, grab this beauty sleep serum from Dermelect and let your skin do the work during your precious downtime!

See it: Get the Dermelect Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum for $45 at Dermelect!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Dermelect here, and don’t forget to check out more serums here!

lululemon

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!