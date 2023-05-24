This Plumping Liquid Blush Adds the Perfect Dewy Pop of Color to Your Cheeks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blush is a beauty product that is often overlooked. It may not be as fundamental as foundation or as magnifying as mascara, but it’s still an essential step in my makeup routine. Just a little bit of color makes me look sun-kissed and youthful with a seductive flush. I’ve been using the same powder blush for years, but I recently discovered a liquid blush that hits different: the Grande Cosmetics GrandePOP Plumping Liquid Blush.

I went to an event last summer already fully done-up, but a makeup artist kindly offered to add a pop of GrandePOP onto my pink cheeks. The additional peachy pigment added a subtle dewy glow — it almost acted like a highlighter, drawing attention to the contour of my cheekbones. I quickly learned that this blush is anything but ordinary! Formulated with a skin-lifting system, this liquid illuminator also firms and tightens fine lines. Skincare and makeup in one!

Keep scrolling to shop this glam game-changer from Amazon!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandePOP Plumping Liquid Blush for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Grande Cosmetics GrandePOP Plumping Liquid Blush has become a must-have in my makeup collection. Now normal powder blush just won’t cut it! I love the way this liquid blush makes my complexion feel radiant and refreshed. Instead of just coating my cheeks with a layer of color, this GrandePOP blush hydrates and plumps my skin. If powder blush is lipstick, then this liquid blush is lip gloss (minus any stickiness!).

Wine connoisseurs will appreciate that one of the key ingredients in this blush comes from Swiss ice wine. Cheers to that! Plus, the three shades available are delicious — Pink Macaron, Cinnamon Sugar and Sweet Peach.

The best part about this blush is that a little goes a long way! My original tube from last summer is still going strong. All you need is a dab of product to cover your entire cheek. Don’t ditch your powder blush, but supplement your staples with this GrandePOP Plumping Liquid Blush!

