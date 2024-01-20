Your account
10 Deals to Shop During the Dagne Dover Vault Sale

By
Dagne Dover Vault Sale
Dagne Dover

With the new year fully underway, you have probably planned vacations or are already taking trips to kick things off right! To prepare for your adventures, you may need to find bags that are easy to carry. Dagne Dover designs bags that strive to help humans get the most out of life — whether you need a bag to travel with or an option to help you handle your everyday tasks! Right now, the brand is having a vault sale that offers savings on some of Dagne Dover’s staple bags.

From durable carryalls to efficient phone slings, the Dagne Dover Vault Sale has something for everyone! We rounded up 10 of the best deals to shop during the Dagne Dover Vault Sale that you should hurry up and add to your cart — read on to see our picks!

Nova Sling Bag

Dagne Dover Sling Bag
Dagne Dover

This drawstring sling bag is perfect for any adventure — was $155, now just $65!

Jemi Cargo Tote

Dagne Dover Jemi Cargo Tote
Dagne Dover

This cargo tote has enough pockets to help you store and carry all your daily essentials — was $175, now just $75!

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Dagne Dover Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover

For those who need a bigger backpack to tote it all, this diaper backpack may be perfect for you — was $195, now just $149!

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag

Dagne Dover Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag
Dagne Dover

This carryall bag is perfect for travel and everything in between — was $245, now just $189!

Micah Neoprene Crossbody

Dagne Dover Micah Neoprene Crossbody
Dagne Dover

If you're looking for a crossbody bag you can use everyday, this one could be your next holy grail — was $110, now just $89!

Mila Toiletry Organizer

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organzier
Dagne Dover

Store all your travel essentials in this toiletry organizer — was $70, now just $40!

Skye Organic Cotton Essentials Pouch

Dagne Dover Skye Organic Cotton Essentials Pouch
Dagne Dover

This essentials pouch can hold your ID, credit card bank card and your other needs easily — was $40, now just $15!

Rio Shoulder Bag

Dagne Dover Rio Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover

For those who prefer a minimal handbag style, this shoulder bag is a great option — was $135, now just $60!

Luna Shoulder Bag

Dagne Dover Luna Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover

This brightly-colored shoulder bag is perfect for any of your upcoming spring or summer looks — was $125, now just $50!

Mara Neoprene Phone Sling

Dagne Dover Mara Neoprene Sling Bag
Dagne Dover

Throw your phone and your cards in this phone sling for a low effort, minimal option — was $75, now just $59!

