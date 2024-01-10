Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a proud New Yorker, I consider bags to be indispensable when navigating the city from point A to point B. In a metropolis where cars are a luxury, we New Yorkers rely on our trusty bags (often more than one) to carry the essentials for the day on the subway. For some, it’s a convenient item to toss into the car, ensuring the safety of their valuable possessions. It can also serve as a stylish statement piece slung around your waist, prompting colleagues to inquire where you got it (we see you, fanny pack).

Recently, I discovered a new favorite label – Dagne Dover. This buzzy brand has captivated me, prompting me to eagerly add all my essential items to cart. Founded by three remarkable women with diverse backgrounds, Dagne Dover is dedicated to crafting responsibly sourced bags which address everyday organizational challenges with style and practicality.

I’ve carefully curated a list of five favorites to cater to all your needs – whether you’re aiming for an effortlessly chic look or require a bag for more practical purposes, such as changing a baby. Discover the perfect bag for every occasion in our selection below!

A Parent Must-Have: In those moments when one hand is occupied by a crying baby and the other is frantically searching for a binky, this diaper bag proves to be a lifesaver. Boasting strategically placed pockets, it facilitates efficient and precise access to your essentials. Crafted from water-resistant fabric, this bag is available in three sizes, with our recommendation leaning towards the largest to accommodate not just baby necessities, but also your laptop and work supplies. Moreover, it includes a matching changing mat and convenient stroller anchors for when you’re on the move.

Got You Covered: For the person who only carries keys, wallet and a phone, this Mara Neoprene Phone Sling has your name on it. Designed to be compact, it hangs effortlessly to the side like a crossbody and is an excellent hands-free option when sightseeing or walking about.

The Everything Backpack: Ideal for commuters seeking a hands-free travel solution, this backpack is ideal for gripping onto subway railings or cycling to work. Available in three sizes, it offers ample pocket space, accommodates a 16-inch laptop and features extra-padded shoulder straps for enhanced comfort. With its water-resistant design, this backpack is not only practical for daily use, but also serves as the ideal size for a spontaneous weekend getaway (take me with you!).

Gym Lover: Whether you’re sprinting to the gym straight from work or requiring a versatile go-to bag, the Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag has you covered. Capable of accommodating everything from your workout gear to a collection of books destined for a relaxing resort getaway, this bag is a true ,. Its clever design allows it to fit neatly into travel bins, while the added luggage sleeve effortlessly slip over your roller bag — making your load significantly lighter.

It-Bag: This spacious tote encompasses a perfect blend of functionality and eco-friendliness. Featuring numerous pockets crafted from recycled materials and made with water-resistant fabric, it caters to the environmentally-conscious shopper. The added bonus of an insulated neoprene water bottle holder ensures that staying hydrated is both convenient and stylish. Transition seamlessly from the office to a girls’ night out with its sleek design, eliminating the need to unload the contents for an evening bag swap. This versatile tote effortlessly keeps up with your dynamic lifestyle.

