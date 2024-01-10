Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Get in ladies, we’re going shopping… and to the theaters! Mean Girls became a bonafide classic after it came out in 2004. Now, 20 years later, a new musical version is set to premiere this weekend on Friday, January 12. I absolutely can’t wait and have been planning my Mean Girls-inspired outfit to celebrate the occasion — a.k.a. I’ll be wearing all pink everything. So even though the movie doesn’t come out on a Wednesday, I think this is a worthy exception to rock the vibrant color on a Friday!

Related: 17 Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces for Effortless Styling It’s rough being a mom sometimes. While you can’t always control your kids (especially their tantrums), one thing you can control is your style. What I mean by that is when you look good, you feel good; and sometimes, wearing a great pair of jeans or a perfectly tailored jacket can make you feel like […]

If you’re feeling the same way, I put together this guide of the hottest pink clothes that all of the plastics would love. Wearing any of these items would definitely have Regina George begging you to come sit with her. You go, Glen Coco!

1. Pretty in Plaid: This pink plaid shacket from Automet feels very Cady Heron coded. You know, before she fully became a plastic — was $50, now just $36!

2. Pink for Days: Why wear one shade of pink when you could wear three? We’re obsessed with this cropped colorblock Zaful sweater. Throwing this on will instantly banish the winter blues — just $38!

3. That’s So Fetch: Even if gym time isn’t your forté, you can still rock a sporty chic vibe with this meadowsweet pink lululemon hoodie. I think it’s perfect for lounging around (or for going to see the new Mean Girls in theaters!) — just $118!

4. Better Than Regina George: The queen bee’s velour tracksuit in the original Mean Girls is so 2004. This vibrant mid-rise lululemon pant is an upgraded version that’s much better suited for 2024 — just $118!

5. From the Office to the Beach: Who said pink can’t be sophisticated? This pink and white striped shirt dress from Universal Standard will keep you feeling confident in the office… and it’s also great for casual beach days too. Talk about versatility — just $142!

6. So Professional: Who wants to wear a boring black blazer? Not Us! This hot pink design will make working so much for fun (and fetch) — just $69!

7. Vacation Ready: Why wait until summer to start shopping for vacation-ready clothes? Now is actually the best time to purchase, so you best believe we’re adding this hot pink slip skirt to our cart ASAP — just $54!

8. Ready to Party: Regina’s Halloween party has got nothing on the fancy soiree you wear this bright pink pleated mini dress to — was $130, now just $85!

9. A Sale That Can’t Be Beat: All eyes will be on you when you strut around in these fun and flirty fuchsia booties. They’re currently over half-off — was $90, now just $36!

10. Comfy and Cute: Stand out in a crowd of sherpa coats by opting for this pink BCBGeneration one over a standard cream hue — was $240, now just $96!

11. Time to Party: In the words of Cady Heron, we think this Abercrombie bodycon dress is so grool (great and cool) — just $80!

Related: 17 New Yorker-Approved Winter Fashion Finds for Combating the Cold Despite the bitter temperatures on the streets of New York, this town uniquely forgoes cars and practically requires its residents to walk to every destination. We really only question this choice during January and February, as we shiver waiting for ground transportation. If you’ve ever visited this city or watched a New York-based rom-com, you’re […]

12. Classy Cutie: Looking for a dress that’s not so revealing? We’re fans of this taffeta off-the-shoulder dress from Abercrombie that everyone will love. We bet even Gretchen Wieners would approve — just $130!

13. Total Winner: If we saw someone wearing this trendy 8 Other Reasons cinched bag, we’d tell them that they can definitely sit with us (because it’s so chic, of course!) — was $150, now just $90!

14. A Favorite: Channel your inner Karen Smith with this rockin’ skirt from Camila Coelho — was $128, now just $90!

15. Better Than a Dress? We sure think this Express jumpsuit is! It’s an absolute must-have for pink Wednesdays — just $88!

16. Back in Style: We love that these Ugg mini boots were in style when the original Mean Girls movie came out… and they’re now popular again! As a bonus, the fun pink color is currently on sale — was $150, now just $113!

17. Early Aughts-Inspired: If your favorite Mean Girls character is Regina George, you should probably consider picking up these Edikted low-rise comfy flare pants. Can’t you just imagine her wearing them in light pink? Perfection — just $66!

18. Save for Fall: Despite the summery color, we think these flamingo-hued Billabong pants would be ideal for autumn… probably around October 3… — just $86!

19. Soft and Delicate: If you’re not a fan of hot pinks and fuchsias but still want to wear something pink to watch the new movie, let me introduce you to these comfy rose Cariuma slip ons — just $85!

20. Slumber Party! Going to a Mean Girls-themed sleepover? This hot pink satin set is perfect for the occasion — just $33!

21. You’re Doing Great Sweetie! This fun pink sweater dress will have you looking fabulous all winter long — was $79, now just $50!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us