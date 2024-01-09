Your account
Stylish

The Most Fetch Looks From the ‘Mean Girls’ 2024 Premiere: Lindsay Lohan, Renee Rapp and More

By
Mean Girls 2024 Premiere What the Stars Wore
11
Getty Images (3)

Mean Girls is back — and more stylish than ever.

Members of the OG cast, including Lindsay Lohan (who played Cady Heron in the original movie) and Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury), attended the premiere of the musical remake in New York City on Monday, January 8.

They were joined by cast members of the new movie, including Renée Rapp (who plays the notorious Regina George) and Angourie Rice (Cady Heron).

Lohan brought sophistication and glamor to the red carpet in a black cutout Alexandre Vauthier gown featuring a diamond belt and high middle slit.

Rapp, for her part, paid homage to the original movie by wearing a rendition of the dress worn by her character Regina George (originally played by Rachel McAdams) to the Spring Fling dance. While the original dress was short and strapless, Rapp’s number was floor length and featured a black and pink lace up corset top.

Daniel Franzese, who played the loveable Damian in the original Mean Girls, also showed up to the premiere in style, sporting a metallic motorcycle jacket and matching sneakers.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more.

