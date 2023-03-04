She’s a pusher! The Mean Girls the Musical movie is officially a go — and creator Tina Fey is ready to bring even more pink to the big screen.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey said in a statement to Playbill in January 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly.”

Fey wrote the 2004 film Mean Girls, which starred Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners). The Saturday Night Live alum, for her part, played teacher Ms. Norbury in the comedy alongside longtime friend Amy Poehler as Mrs. George.

Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels), Lizzy Caplan (Janice Ian) and Daniel Franzese (Damian) were also featured in the original film, which follows new girl Cady as she navigates the jungle that is high school after being home schooled for years. While she initially clicks with the popular crowd, The Plastics, she quickly learns that some friendships aren’t made to last.

In 2018, Fey brought the hit film to Broadway with the Mean Girls musical. Now, she is taking the musical production back to the movies with an all new film — and a few familiar faces.

Reneé Rapp will be playing queen B, Regina George, in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film after previously playing the role on Broadway.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I was on the treadmill. I was at home and I was walking and I just finished a day of the College Girls filming and my agent called me,” the Sex Lives of College Girls actress told Entertainment Tonight in December 2022 of how she learned she got the part. “My mom rushed into the house … She was like, ‘Renee!’ ’cause she obviously knew because everybody in my family and on my team is in cahoots.”

Rapp explained that “Mean Girls was such a big part of my childhood” noting it had “a huge impact” on her and her generation. “It’s gonna be a very exciting, authentic take on what Mean Girls is and what Mean Girls means to us as kids,” she added.

Original star Seyfried, meanwhile, hinted that she and the other Plastics would happily come back if Fey wanted them.

“All four of us are 100 percent into it,” the Mank actress told ET in February 2023. “Maybe the mothers of our characters? That’s what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script.”

While the comedian didn’t confirm or deny Seyfried’s possible cameo, she did tease the “incredible cast” while appearing on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show in February 2023. “We have an amazing cast,” Fey said. “I’m super excited about the cast.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Mean Girls the Musical movie: