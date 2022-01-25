So fetch! Lacey Chabert’s fans will always remember her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls — but her daughter, Julia, only recently learned of her iconic character.

“She’s only 5, but I did come home from work one day and my husband’s like, ‘We watched a few scenes from it. And I’m like, ‘OK,’” the 39-year-old actress said during the Tuesday, January 25, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After Julia saw a few Mean Girls clips she said, according to Chabert, “’Mommy, I didn’t know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name?’”

The Mississippi native, who shares her little one with husband David Nehdar, noted, “It was so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth.”

While her daughter hasn’t fully watched Mean Girls, Chabert revealed that she is aware that her mom is on the Hallmark Channel.

“We passed a Hallmark card store [recently] and she goes, ‘Oh, look mommy, there’s your crown.’ I was like, ‘OK,’” she said of a sweet moment they shared while at the mall.

The Wedding Veil actress famously played teenage queen bee Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) right-hand friend Gretchen in the 2004 film, which has since become a cult classic. The movie also starred Amanda Seyfried as fellow Plastics member Karen Smith and Lindsay Lohan as newcomer Cady Heron.

Ten years after the film first hit theaters, the cast reunited for Entertainment Weekly’s Reunion Issue in November 2014. Looking back at their time, Seyfried, now 36, recalled turning to Chabert for support as she was somewhat new in the industry and the Party of Five alum had been acting since she was a kid.

“It was terrifying. I don’t know what I would have done without Lacey Chabert,” the Mank star said at the time. “She was my angel. She took me in, and we’d hang out in her trailer and listen to Dido … Lacey taught me how to make pecan pie. She made my experience so magical and so safe for me.”

Mean Girls’ success led to Tina Fey — who played Ms. Norbury and wrote the movie’s screenplay — to take the story to Broadway. The production premiered in Washington, D.C., in October 2017 and opened on Broadway in New York City six months later.

The show temporarily closed its doors in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic initial surge in the United States. It was announced in January 2021 that it would not be returning after 833 performances.

Nearly two decades after it hit theaters, Mean Girls is still a widely quoted movie by its diehard fans. Many viewers fondly remember the hit film on October 3 every year in honor of the moment in the movie where Cady’s crush Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) asks her, “What day is it?” and she manages to blurt out, “It’s October 3rd.”

Chabert, for her part, remembers her time playing the daughter of the man who reportedly invented the Toaster Strudel fondly.

“When you’re a part of a movie, you hope that people are going to enjoy it and it’s going to resonate with them,” the Crossword Mysteries star exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. “And the fact that people are still talking about it in the way they are 15 years later is awesome.”