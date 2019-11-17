Lacey Chabert: What’s in My Bag?





Lacey Chabert’s bag is made for two: herself and her daughter Julia, 3, who she shares with husband David Nehdar. That’s why the star of Hallmark’s Christmas in Rome carries so many Disney princess items, like a Belle crown. “[Every day] it’s a constant negotiation over what to take or not take,” says Chabert, 37.

The Mean Girls star shares more magic with Us.

Her Happy Place

“My favorite card in my wallet is my Disneyland annual pass. It’s my favorite place in the world.”

Divide and Contour

“I carry travel size makeup because you never know what you’re going to need at the drop of a hat. I love Benefit’s Hoola bronzer. It’s great.”

Good Times

“My grandmother’s watch is in the inside pocket of my bag. She passed away in February. She taught me so many life lessons that I have with me every day.”

Flower Power

“Sometimes I’ll carry my actual perfume bottle, which is pretty heavy. I’m currently using Gucci Bloom.”

Sole Savers

“I have Band-Aids because I seem to always wear shoes that give me blisters.”

Coming Clean

“I’m never without the Wet Ones individual packets, especially since I have a child. I’m constantly trying to wipe away germs.”

What else is in Chabert’s Kate Spade purse? A light blue Coach wallet; an iPhone X in a Loopy case; an iPad in a pink case; an extra shirt; a baby dress; a Tower 28 lip gloss; a Too Faced Born This Way concealer; a BeautyCounter Illuminating Cream Highlighter in Rose Glow; an Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On eye pencil in Whiskey; a Lancer Eye Contour Lifting Cream; a Maybelline Falsies mascara; a Grandebrow serum; an iS Clinical Extreme Protect sunscreen; a Thrive Causemetics Brilliant Eye Brightener; a SAG-AFTRA card; a Bloomingdales card; an AAA card; Canadian cash; Listerine strips; a S’Well bottle; a Zoli bottle; Think bars in Brownie Crunch; princess Goldfish; bows; bracelets; princess Band-Aids; Polaroids and boarding passes.

Christmas in Rome premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 30, at 8 p.m. ET.