Their price has gone up! Tina Fey has revealed that the Mean Girls cast’s success following the film might be what’s keeping the sequel from happening.

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert starred in the movie back in 2004 and the Saturday Night Live alum said that the actresses’ paychecks might be too expensive for a follow-up. “Their quotes are all too high now,” she told ET on Thursday, February 22. “They’re, like, Oscar nominees and stuff.”

Fey, 47, also believes that the actresses nailed their roles as the Plastics in the teen flick at the time. “There were great performances in the movie,” the 30 Rock alum said. “Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacy and Amanda, they’re great in the movie.”

Fey, who wrote the screenplay for the movie and is adapting the script for a Broadway musical, has been dealing with rumors of the second film for years. “Write it up! Somebody write it up,” she quipped to the outlet.

Since her role as Regina George, McAdams, 39, was nominated for an Oscar in 2016 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the movie Spotlight. After her role as Karen Smith, Seyfried, 32, also starred in major films, including Les Misérables and Mamma Mia! Lizzy Caplan, who played Janis Ian, has gone on to star in various movies such as Cloverfield and Now You See Me 2, and in TV shows including Masters of Sex and New Girl.



Lohan, 31, has been open about the possibility of revisiting her role as Cady Heron in Mean Girls 2. “Tina has really, really immersed herself into the Broadway show. I can’t wait to see it. It seems really exciting,” the Freaky Friday actress told Wendy Williams in January. “I would love [to see another movie] but I think they’re really focused on the Broadway show right now.”

The Mean Girls Broadway production is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 18, at the August Wilson Theater in New York City.

