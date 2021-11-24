Lacey Chabert Honors 'Beautiful' Sister Wendy After Her 'Shocking' Death

Always in her heart. Lacey Chabert shared a touching tribute in honor of her sister Wendy Chabert, who died suddenly.

“My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone,” the Mean Girls actress, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 23, alongside an old school photo of her sister. “We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity.”

The Party of Five alum concluded, “Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much💔.”

After sharing the news of her sister’s passing, the Hallmark star received condolences from some of the network’s biggest names, including Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure.

“Lacy [sic], we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family 🙏🏻. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend ❤️,” the Full House alum, 45, commented, while McKellar, 46, noted, “I don’t know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all.”

The A Wish for Christmas actress didn’t disclose her older sister’s cause of death. Earlier this year, Lacey celebrated Wendy and sister Crissy Chabert in a sweet social media upload.

“Couldn’t let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters,” she captioned a throwback holiday photo in August. “They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day. Love you Wendy and Crissy.”

The Mississippi native also has a brother, Tony “T.J.” Chabert, who was previously diagnosed with leukemia in early 2016. She revealed that August that her sibling was given a clean bill of health.

“This birthday is extra special. He and his wife are expecting a baby boy this week and Tony’s leukemia is in remission 🙏🏻,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Four more months of chemo to go, but praise God he’s doing great. I love you so much TJ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Lacey and her husband, David Nehdar, welcomed daughter Julia in September 2016. Nearly two years later, the Not Another Teen Movie star opened up about how parenthood impacted her marriage.

“Every day is just full of so much joy,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2018. “[But] it’s also very exhausting. The sleep deprivation, it’s hard, it’s challenging in ways that more than other things have been to me. … It’s amazing how for your relationship too, it creates new challenges but having her and raising her together, it’s truly brought us together in a really beautiful way.”