They’re Mean Girls quotes, duh! A lot has changed in the world since the iconic movie was released in April 2004, but the one-liners from the comedy remain as hilarious as ever.

In February 2018, nearly 14 years after the flick’s release, actress Lindsay Lohan, who starred as Cady Heron, reenacted some of the most memorable scenes from the beloved movie for W magazine. After she recited the line where a salesperson advised Regina George (Rachel McAdams) to purchase a larger-sized dress at Sears, the Parent Trap star expressed her disgust.

“That’s so mean. Can we say something other than Sears? What’s funnier?” she asked before someone told her it was an exact quote from the film. “Oh. Damn you, Tina Fey!” (Fey wrote the flick’s screenplay and starred as math teacher Ms. Norbury.)

Although the Saturday Night Live alum told Entertainment Tonight in February 2018 that the cast’s salary requirements are “all too high” to create a sequel, the flick is still making its mark on the entertainment industry. In April 2018, a musical adaptation of the rom-com premiered on Broadway. Seven months later, Ariana Grande reenacted the big-screen hit in her record-breaking video for “Thank U, Next.”

In the video, the former Scream Queens actress portrayed the leader of the mean girls while her former Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies and her best friends Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone rounded out the rest of The Plastics. The “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer wrote messages to her exes, including Big Sean and Pete Davidson, in her version of Regina’s burn book and the foursome even recreated the Plastics’ iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” performance.

Actor Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, reprised his role for the music video. Kris Jenner, for her part, did an incredible portrayal of Amy Poehler’s character, Mrs. George.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked an internet phenomenon when she uttered the words, “Thank you, next, bitch!” at the end of the mini-movie, but Mean Girls quotes have been slaying on social media for more than a decade. To relive the best, most hilarious one-liners from the film, check out the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!