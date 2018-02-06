Fourteen years after leaving the halls of North Shore high school and forgoing her burn book, cheese fries and popular clique, The Plastics, Lindsay Lohan gave Us major throwback vibes when she revealed her eight favorite Mean Girls lines.

The 31-year-old actress, who played outsider turned popular student Cady Heron in the beloved 2004 comedy, recited her favorite quotes from the flick for W Magazine on Monday, February 5.

Lohan couldn’t contain her laughter as she reenacted the most memorable scenes. The Parent Trap star even wondered if there was a better way for her to recreate the moment where queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams) was advised to shop at Sears.

“That’s so mean. Can we say something other than Sears? What’s funnier?” Lohan asked a producer, who then reminded her to stick to the script.

“Damn you, Tina Fey,” she joked of the comedian, who wrote the screenplay and portrayed math teacher Ms. Norbury.

As for more of her favorite lines? Lohan’s top picks included, “Grool,” “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” and of course, “Stop trying to make fetch happen.”

Mean Girls will soon be making a comeback as Fey, 47, plans to open a Broadway production this coming April. Lohan opened up about the project during a recent interview and revealed that she still has hopes the Plastics will reunite in a highly-anticipated Mean Girls 2.

“Tina has really, really immersed herself into the Broadway show. I can’t wait to see it. It seems really exciting,” the Freaky Friday actress told Wendy Williams in January. “I would love [to see another movie] but I think they’re really focused on the Broadway show right now.”

The former Disney star added that she’s expressed her wishes for a sequel to Fey on numerous occasions. “I’ve harassed [her] so many times, it’s becoming a bit stalkerish,” Lohan joked. “I go to [her show] Saturday Night Live when I’m in town.”

Lohan also shared her desire for a second film while speaking to E! News last December. “Mean Girls 2, this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back,” she urged. “I’d love to do it again. We had so much fun making it.”

