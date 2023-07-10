Renee Rapp Is Leaving Sex Lives of College Girls After 3 Seasons

Reneé Rapp will be leaving Sex Lives of College Girls after three seasons.

“College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later — it’s give me y’all and this community. Thank you Mindy, Justin and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer works gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life,” Rapp, 23, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 10. “I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of the representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”

Series creator Mindy Kaling also confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, “We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye to Leighton Murray! But we can’t wait to see our friend on tour!!”

According to Deadline, Rapp will appear in a few episodes of season 3 before ultimately departing the series.

Sex Lives of College Girls — which also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott — follows four college freshmen as they explore their sexualities while navigating life at the fictional Essex College in Vermont and debuted in 2021. After season 2 wrapped up in 2022, Rapp hinted that she had “no idea” what to expect from future episodes of the series.

“I don’t think any of us know — at least not that I know. But to be honest, I’ve been so away,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “Like, I don’t even live at home right now because we’re filming Mean Girls [the musical] and I’m trying to finish this album so I genuinely have no idea. But I do know that [season 3] is happening.”

In addition to her time on Sex Lives of College Girls, Rapp signed with Interscope Records and released her debut EP titled “Everything to Everyone” in 2022. She also starred as Regina George in Broadway’s iteration of the Mean Girls movie — a role she will reprise the role in the upcoming film Mean Girls: The Musical.

Rapp’s debut studio album, Snow Angel, will be released on August 18 with songs that take inspiration from classic pop and R&B music. She will promote the album with an international tour, which is scheduled for the fall.

Rapp is not the only cast member to leave Sex Lives of College Girls over the years. Gavin Leatherwood shocked viewers when he exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2022 that he would not be returning as Nico in season 2.

“There is a season 2, but I’m not going to go back,” he told Us at the time. “It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone’s lovely. But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that’s the move.”

Leatherwood, 29, noted that although he was “happy to do the first season,” he was looking to branch off in “a different direction.” A source close to the streaming platform later confirmed to Us that the actor would not make future appearances on the show.

During the season 2 premiere, which aired in November 2022, it was revealed that Nico was expelled from Essex College. “The administration started an investigation and a bunch of Thetas got kicked out,” Rapp’s character Leighton, who played Nico’s sister, explained. “Thankfully, my dad was able to make a big donation to Cornell and got him a spot next semester.”