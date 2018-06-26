This is not so fetch. Daniel Franzese and his fiancé, Joseph Bradley Phillips, have split and called off their engagement, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Sometimes shooting stars shine so brightly that they burn out and now we must go separate ways but I hope my path always crosses with his,” the Mean Girls star, 40, told Us in a statement on Tuesday, June 26. “Joseph Bradley Phillips and I have decided to part ways, break our engagement promise and continue on into the future as friends.”

He continued: “We cared so much for each other that we ignored things that were important to our individual personal growth. We have taken some time to heal before letting everyone know and I’m grateful to all my friends and family who have shown us support during this time. I’m excited to see what Joseph will offer the world and I can’t wait to get back on tour and make people laugh.”

The actor — he made his mark as Damian in the 2004 teen comedy starring Lindsay Lohan — posted the same statement on his Instagram with the caption: “Looking forward to growth and the future.”

Franzese and Phillips — who met at a North Hollywood Starbucks — got engaged in July 2016 after two years of dating. “Daniel knew right away that Joey was the one,” the Recovery Road alum’s rep told Us at the time. “Only two weeks after dating, Daniel took one of Joey’s rings, which he rarely wore, so he could have it ready for sizing for when the day would come that he proposed.”

