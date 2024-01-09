Lindsay Lohan reunited with Tina Fey at the premiere of the new Mean Girls movie on Monday, January 8.

The OG star — Lohan, now 37, played Cady Herron in the 2004 hit — walked the red carpet in New York City while wearing a black cutout dress with a diamond belt. She donned a batching bangle and clutch while her iconic red hair fell into sleek waves.

The new Mean Girls, which hits theaters Friday, January 13, adapts the Broadway musical that was based on the film. While Fey, 53, returns as a writer and stars as Ms. Norbury, the other characters have been recast. Angourie Rice takes on Lohan’s role as Cady while Reneé Rapp plays Regina George, the villain Rachel McAdams made famous.

Since news of the adaptation was announced, the OG cast have been supportive of the new generation. McAdams, 43, told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023 that she doesn’t think Rapp “can do any wrong” with the role of queen bee. “She is amazing,” McAdams gushed.

“She’s already got me beat with that voice. So, I’m just excited to see her incarnation,” McAdams continued. “It’s such a great character. It’s so much fun to play, so, I hope she has a great time with it. And I can’t wait to see it.”

While Mean Girls features a new cast, Lohan recently reunited with former costars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert for a Walmart Black Friday ad that showed their characters as moms. “One word to describe the Mean Girls reunion commercial [for Walmart] was joyful,” Chabert, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature last month.

The women have all become moms in real life too. But they’re not like regular moms; they’re cool moms. Seyfried, 38, shares daughter Nina, 6, and son Thomas, 3, with husband Thomas Sadoski while Chabert shares 7-year-old Julia with husband David Nehdar. McAdams and longtime love Jamie Linden welcomed a son in 2018 and a daughter in 2020, but their names haven’t been revealed publicly.

Lohan became the latest Mean Girls alum to welcome a baby over the summer with husband Bader Shammas. Their son, Luai, was born in August 2023.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Lohan proved to be a “natural mother” after giving birth. “She is in her element as a mom. She’s doing yoga, meditating and exercising,” the source shared. “She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time. She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby. She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.”