Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunited in a totally fetch Mean Girls-inspired Walmart commercial.

The clip — made to celebrate Walmart’s Annual Event ads launching on November 1 — begins with three girls dressed in pink while walking out of school, nearly identical to a shot from the iconic 2004 film. Lohan, 37, also chimes in as her character Cady Heron, saying, “Here at North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink.”

The advertisement then cuts to a shot of Chabert, 41, as Gretchen Weiners, who is picking her daughter up from school. “Get in sweetie, we’re going deal shopping,” she shares excitedly. The scene is reminiscent of when Rachel McAdams’ character Regina George told Cady, “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

Chabert later is recording her daughter and two friends dancing when she says her famous line: “This is going to be so fetch!” Her daughter groans, “Stop trying to make fetch happen. It’s still not going to happen.”

Seyfried, 37, takes on her role of Karen Smith, who has seemingly become a weatherwoman. “It’s Karen Smith here with the weather. There’s a 30% chance that it’s already Wednesday,” she jokes, referencing to her Mean Girls weather forecast.

The Walmart ad — which also included Rajiv Surenda as Kevin Gnapoor and Daniel Franzese as Damian — also featured the memorable “Jingle Bell Rock” dance. It concluded with everyone around school posting the Walmart Black Friday Deals posters everywhere, similar to the Mean Girls Burn Book getting exposed.

In January 2020, Tina Fey, who wrote and starred in the original Mean Girls, announced that they were officially making a musical movie adaptation of the Broadway show inspired by the 2004 film.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen, Fey, 53, said in a statement to Playbill in January 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.” The movie will star some familiar faces such as Reneé Rapp, who also played Regina George on Broadway, Busy Philipps and Jenna Fischer.

Some of the original cast members from the 2004 flick expressed their interest in making cameos in the new movie.

“It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls and I think we all kinda need to hang,” Seyfrield told Entertainment Tonight in February, adding that she’s “still hoping for a miracle” when it comes to Fey bringing her back.

McAdams, 44, told Bustle in April that she doesn’t know if there’s a “way to shoehorn” the original cast in, but “if Tina can figure it out, I’m there, for sure.”

The new Mean Girls musical is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.