Lindsay Lohan is “the best she [has] ever been” since welcoming her son, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 7.

“She is in her element as a mom. She’s doing yoga, meditating and exercising,” the insider shared. “She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time. She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby. She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.”

While Lohan, 37, has proven herself a “natural mother” since giving birth to Luai last month, the insider explained that the actress has had plenty of help from her family, Bader’s family, and a night nurse. “Bader is really a hands-on dad,” the source told Us. “Lindsay’s mom, Dina, and siblings Cody and Ali have also been there to help. So she has constant support for a few months.”

As for the birth itself, the insider noted that it “went really well [and] it wasn’t dramatic. … It happened smoothly and seamlessly.” Now, Lohan is focused on “resting and taking care of the baby” with Bader by her side. “It’s a true partnership,” the source said of the couple, who tied the knot in July 2022.

The insider continued: “She created another little person and feels so close and attached to Luai. She’s so calm and relaxed.”

Lohan announced she was pregnant with her and Shammas’ first child via Instagram on March 14. “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” she captioned a pic of a baby onesie that read “coming soon …”

At the time, she also exclusively told Us that the couple were “very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

On July 14, a rep for the Falling For Christmas star confirmed to Us that she had given birth to a “beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” adding, “The family is over the moon in love.”

That same day, Lohan’s mother, Dina, gushed about her newborn grandson exclusively with Us, revealing he came two days early. “We are so blessed and overjoyed and filled with so much love. [Luai] decided to come early to join us sooner,” she said.

Prior to her son’s arrival, Lohan showed off his adorable nursery in an interview with Architectural Digest. The nautical-themed room is decorated with products by the baby brand Nestig — with whom she has a partnership — and features a large, painted mural of the ocean.

“I feel so peaceful by the ocean — I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” she explained to the magazine. “The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected. It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe.”

Earlier this month, Lohan poked fun at her post-baby body by referencing a line from her iconic 2004 film, Mean Girls. “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom,” she captioned an Instagram mirror selfie, noting that she’s “so proud” of her body.