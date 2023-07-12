Lindsay Lohan, who is pregnant with a baby boy, had one idea in mind for her son’s nursery: the ocean — and a sense of calm.

Lohan, 37, shared photos of her baby boy’s nook with Architectural Digest in an interview published on Wednesday, July 12.

“I feel so peaceful by the ocean — I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” the actress told the outlet. Lohan — who grew up on Long Island, New York, before living in Los Angeles and Mykonos and eventually settling down in Dubai with husband Bader Shammas — has always been drawn to the sea.

Shammas and Lohan’s son’s room is painted with a large mural of the water, complete with traditional seaside iconography.

“The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected,” Lohan gushed. “It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe.”

Plus, their little boy’s nursery furniture will grow with him as he ages. “What I love about this collection is that the pieces have longevity,” Lohan explained, revealing that her son’s crib can ultimately be converted into a toddler bed.

Lohan announced in March that she and Shammas are expecting. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she told Us Weekly at the time.

Lohan has since celebrated with a small baby shower in New York with her friends and family.

“It was very private — just a handful of close friends and family having brunch in honor of Lindsay’s pregnancy,” a source exclusively told Us in April.

As Lohan’s “smooth and amazing” pregnancy progresses, a source told Us in June that she’s is enjoying every aspect along the way.

“It’s been an emotional journey for her in such a good way. She is so happy about it and conquering moments in her life that she has always wanted,” the insider shared. “It’s a huge accomplishment and she is so excited about it.”

While Lohan is living in the moment in her pregnancy, she’s also looking toward her future as a first-time parent — and how she and Shammas want to expand their family later down the line.

“She feels being a mom will make her a better actress, businesswoman and wife,” the insider exclusively told Us in June. Lohan also “definitely wants” a large family in the future. “She has always said she wants to have three or four kids.”