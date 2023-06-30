Lindsay Lohan couldn’t be more excited to welcome her and husband Bader Shammas’ baby boy into the world.

“Her pregnancy has been smooth and amazing,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly on Friday, June 30. While the couple — who tied the knot in July 2022 after nearly one year of dating — are expecting a son, the insider noted that the sex of their child doesn’t matter to them: “As long as the baby is healthy, that’s her number one priority.”

Having a big family is something Lohan, 36, “definitely wants” in the future, as the source notes. “She has always said she wants to have three or four kids.”

The soon-to-be parents have already “been debating baby names,” the insider tells Us, and the pair are “keeping a list and there are family suggestions.” One thing that is set in stone, however, is their son’s surname.

“Lindsay is traditional and it’s even more exciting because she now has an even greater bond with her husband because their son will carry his last name,” the source shares.

The Mean Girls star has been “so happy and emotional in an exciting way” amid her pregnancy, according to the insider. “She’s ready for motherhood. It’s always been a dream for her. She feels being a mom will make her a better actress, businesswoman and wife.”

The source continues: “It’s been an emotional journey for her in such a good way. She is so happy about it and conquering moments in her life that she has always wanted. It’s a huge accomplishment and she is so excited about it.”

The actress is already in the process of decorating her son’s nursery and putting together a baby registry. “She wants authentic, heartfelt gifts,” the insider tells Us. “It’s not about name brands, but thoughtful gifts.”

Not only is Shammas, also 36, supporting his wife through her pregnancy, Dina Lohan, Lindsay’s mom, is also there for her daughter every step of the way, “Dina is leaving soon to help Lindsay with the baby, to support her and keep everything calm,” the insider shares.

Earlier this year, a source revealed that Lindsay’s pregnancy has been “really bringing her family closer together.” The insider exclusively told Us in March, “Michael [Lohan] and Dina are coparenting very well. They wanted this for Lindsay for so long.” (Michael and Dina, who split in 2005 after two decades of marriage, also share kids Michael Jr., 35, Aliana, 29, and Cody, 27.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lindsay announced she was pregnant with her and Shammas’ first child on March 14. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” the actress said in a statement to Us at the time. That same day, she shared the news with fans via Instagram. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned a pic of a baby onesie that reads “coming soon.”

One month later, the Falling for Christmas star celebrated her pregnancy with friends and family at a low-key baby shower in New York City.

“She is rarely in town for long, so friends and family wanted to celebrate,” a source exclusively told Us about Lindsay’s celebration. “It was very private — just a handful of close friends and family having brunch in honor of Lindsay’s pregnancy.”

The source went on to note that Lindsay and Shammas — who currently reside in Dubai — also enjoyed a “special dinner” with her family during their trip. “During the short trip to New York, she also spent some quality time shopping with her siblings for baby clothes and cool and stylish maternity clothes,” the insider added.