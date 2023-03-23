A growing clan! Lindsay Lohan’s loved ones are rallying around her as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

“Her pregnancy is really bringing her family closer together,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Michael [Lohan] and Dina [Lohan] are coparenting very well. They wanted this for Lindsay for so long.”

The 36-year-old Mean Girls star’s parents — who split in 2005 after two decades of marriage — are also parents to Lindsay’s siblings Michael Jr., 35, Aliana, 29, and Cody, 26. Dina, 60, previously opened up to Us about making amends with her ex-husband, 62, after their kids reached adulthood.

“We’ve come to a very good place,” the Living Lohan alum shared in April 2020. “My children are older. When they were younger, I had sole custody and whatnot, but they’re older now and need a relationship with both parents because that’s important.”

Lindsay, for her part, revealed her pregnancy news earlier this month.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” the Freaky Friday actress — who exchanged vows with Shammas, 36, in July 2022 — told Us in a statement on March 14.

The insider tells Us that the “Rumors” singer is three months pregnant. “She has always wanted to be a mom and a wife. She was always told, ‘You can’t do both,’ but she knows she can. She can be a wife, a mom and an actress,” the source says, noting that Lindsay has no plans to take a break from working just yet. “She’s filming another two movies. She can still do it and isn’t showing just yet.”

Although the former child star is committed to her career, the source says that she “wants balance” between home life and work life once the baby arrives.

“She wants to be a family mom and not just a working mom,” the insider explains. “[She] wants to be home raising the baby, but she will continue working.”

As the Parent Trap actress prepares for motherhood, she has her husband supporting her in every aspect of her life.

“Bader is now working with her and helping to manage her with Dina. He’s really helped Lindsay become who she is today and she really trusts him,” a second source told Us earlier this month. “Bader genuinely just wants to support her and help her continue on the right track.”

Lindsay was first linked to the businessman in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior.

The Get a Clue actress gushed about Shammas, who is from Dubai, via Instagram in July 2022.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she wrote at the time. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️ Every woman should feel like this every day 🙏💖.”

The first source tells Us that the financier is “so excited to be a father,” noting that he and Lindsay plan to raise their child in Dubai.

“She can’t wait to be a mom,” the insider says of the expectant mother. “Working and being sober drives her. She is super healthy. She has a beautiful glow. She feels complete.”

For more on Lindsay's pregnancy and marriage, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.