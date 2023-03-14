Dynamic duo! Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have been perfectly in sync in the months leading up to her first pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

“She’s in such a healthy place,” the insider said in December 2022, noting that Shammas, 35, has “helped make her a better person.”

The 36-year-old Parent Trap star — who confirmed she’s pregnant on Tuesday, March 14 — has recently brought her husband into her inner circle when it comes to her acting career.

“Bader is now working with her and helping to manage her with [mom] Dina [Lohan]. He’s really helped Lindsay become who she is today and she really trusts him,” the source told Us. “Bader genuinely just wants to support her and help her continue on the right track.”

The Freaky Friday star is “keeping everything in the family now — like a family business,” the insider explained, which includes her spouse, whom she secretly wed in May 2022.

“She’s very much about getting back to her roots,” the source added. “Her focus is 100 percent on family.”

Ahead of her first pregnancy, the Mean Girls star was ready to “be a mom and have kids,” the insider told Us at the time. “Family has always been important to her.”

Lindsay went public with her and Shammas’ relationship in February 2020. In a since-deleted post, the former child star called the businessman her “boyfriend.”

The twosome confirmed their engagement in November 2021. Six months later, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, which the Falling for Christmas actress revealed via social media in July 2022.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lindsay wrote at the time. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖”

After the Get a Clue actress announced on Tuesday that she’s pregnant, she gushed about becoming a mom. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lindsay told Us in a statement. She later posted a picture of a onesie via Instagram, writing, “We are blessed and excited!”