That costar bond. After working with Lindsay Lohan in the past, Dennis Quaid reflected on his continued connection with the former child star.

“Well, I’ll always talk to her. The Parent Trap will always be in our conversation, of course, whether we speak of it or not, because I’m kind of like her movie dad,” Quaid, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly while at the 2022 CMT Music Awards with wife Laura Savoie on Monday, April 11.

The Texas native noted that he expects “really great things” coming from Lohan, 35, following her recent return to acting.

The Parent Trap, which premiered in 1998, followed twins who accidentally reunite at summer camp after being separated by their divorced parents. Hallie and Annie (both played by Lohan) decide to try to get their mom and dad (played by the late Natasha Richardson and Quaid, respectively) back together.

Amid her rise to stardom, Lohan decided to take a break from acting due to personal issues. In 2021, the Mean Girls star returned to the spotlight with a Christmas movie for Netflix — which later turned into a two-picture deal with the streamer.

Meanwhile, Lohan has continued to reflect on making The Parent Trap and the movie’s subsequent success.

“There was such lovely and beautifully written moments, funny but just heart-wrenching because it’s like, missing that person in your life and then finally having that person,” Lohan gushed during a virtual cast reunion in July 2020. “You forget … how much you miss people until you’re actually with them and you haven’t seen them in a while. And I think those scenes really tear me up.”

The Get a Clue star added: “Once the long hair was on, it felt very different for me. And I feel like — I don’t know if this goes for all actors — but once you put a wig on someone, you feel different. You’re stepping out of your comfort zone and you kind of become the other character. I feel like almost people treated me differently when I was Annie, ‘cause Annie was so much nicer and Hallie was kind of like me.”

Following the reunion, Elaine Hendrix also reflected on her connection to the cast since working on The Parent Trap.

“Lindsay was a little girl. So I’ve never really felt like I would keep in touch with her. That just wouldn’t have necessarily felt appropriate to me. Dennis was married and so Lisa [Ann Walter] and I were a natural thing,” the Dynasty actress, 51, who played Meredith Blake, told Us in June 2021. “Simon [Kunz], I still keep in touch with. Maggie Wheeler, who played the younger Marva at the camp. I’m friends with her and we’ve done a lot of benefit shows together.”

Earlier this year, Lohan took to social media to share a nostalgic clip of her recreating a scene from the Disney remake. “You want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t,” the New York native lip-synched during a TikTok video in February.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

