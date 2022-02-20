No one else can do it better! Lindsay Lohan, who rose to fame playing twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in 1998’s The Parent Trap, just won TikTok after recreating one of her character’s classic disses.

“You want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t,” the former child star, 35, lip-synched in a social media video on Saturday, February 19. Lohan captioned her video: “You heard it here first.”

The Disney remake, based on the 1961 original film of the same name, followed separated twins Hallie and Annie who are unintentionally reunited at summer camp. There, they concoct a scheme to get their divorced parents (played by Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson) back together.

While the sisters are staying in the isolation bunk at Camp Walden, they give each other makeovers so their folks will be unable to easily tell them apart. After Annie gets her hair cut and her ears pierced to match Hallie, she was unconvinced that the outgoing California girl could pull off her twin’s British accent and reserved demeanor. As a result, the Freaky Friday actress busted out the now-famous line about her overall classiness.

Though the movie was released nearly 24 years ago, Lohan still fondly remembers her time on set of the Nancy Meyers-directed picture.

“There was such lovely and beautifully written moments, funny but just heart-wrenching because it’s like, missing that person in your life and then finally having that person,” the New York native recalled to Katie Couric during a virtual cast reunion in July 2020. “You forget … how much you miss people until you’re actually with them and you haven’t seen them in a while. And I think those scenes really tear me up.”

She continued: “Once the long hair was on, it felt very different for me. And I feel like — I don’t know if this goes for all actors — but once you put a wig on someone, you feel different. You’re stepping out of your comfort zone and you kind of become the other character. I feel like almost people treated me differently when I was Annie, ‘cause Annie was so much nicer and Hallie was kind of like me.”

Many of Lohan’s costars also enjoyed their time filming the comedic project — and have remained tight.

“Lindsay, I mean, she doesn’t even live in the country anymore. But for the reunion that we did with Katie Couric last summer, we at least all got back on Zoom. And I got to see everyone via Zoom,” Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith Blake, exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021. “But you know, Lindsay was a little girl. So I’ve never really felt like I would keep in touch with her. That just wouldn’t have necessarily felt appropriate to me. Dennis was married and so Lisa [Ann Walter] and I were a natural thing. Simon [Kunz], I still keep in touch with. Maggie Wheeler, who played the younger Marva at the camp. I’m friends with her and we’ve done a lot of benefit shows together.”

