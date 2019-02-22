Lindsay Lohan: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Lindsay Lohan, the star of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, lets Us Weekly into her personal business. Read on to learn 25 things about the actress including her favorite hobbies and memories from 1998’s The Parent Trap.

1. I love to cook. I made borscht for my cast and crew on Beach Club.

2. I delete my Instagram at the end of every year for a fresh start.

3. I speak a little Greek, Russian and Arabic.

4. I love playing DJ and making playlists for my friends.

5. My favorite app is Velocity Black.

6. I love Russian food, particularly at Mari Vanna restaurant in New York.

7. I don’t like anything with truffle as an ingredient.

8. I’m a huge Lisa Vanderpump fan.

9. My grandma is 94. I speak to her all the time.

10. I have an obsession with anything Yves Saint Laurent.

11. I work with SuperYachtsMonaco as a yacht broker.

12. I love spearfishing and jet-skiing. I love the water.

13. I love doing My30minutes ­­ — it’s an EMS workout.

14. I’ve gone skydiving three times. I can’t wait to go again.

15. I have 28 tattoos.

16. I collect art. I have pieces by Banksy and Mark Ryden.

17. I’m a techie — I’m obsessed with all technology.

18. I love living in Dubai.

19. My favorite hotel in NYC is the Mercer.

20. I meditate in the shower.

21. At the premiere of The Parent Trap, a Disney executive asked where my twin sister was. And he was serious.

22. I have over 20,000 pairs of shoes.

23. I’m addicted to skincare products like face masks and creams.

24. I appeared in a British Netflix comedy series called Sick Note.

25. I loved the book The Honeymoon by Tina Seskis so much that I bought the rights to make a movie, which I’ll star in and codirect.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on MTV, Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

