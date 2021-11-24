The one where Janice is weighing in! Nearly 17 years since Friends ended its impressive 10-season run, Maggie Wheeler still has some thoughts over one particular storyline.

The Friends alum, 60, made a surprise cameo in a TikTok song by user @jaxwritessongs, who penned a heartfelt number from the cheetah print-loving character’s perspective.

“So no one talks about the one mistake on Friends,” the New Jersey-based songwriter crooned in a social media clip on Tuesday, November 23, reimagining the sitcom’s now-iconic theme song. “The best couple on the show never made it to the end. Chandler [Bing] and Monica [Geller] went together well, but I think Chandler should have ended up with someone else.”

From there, Wheeler popped into the frame and belted out her character Janice Hosenstein’s signature catchphrase: “Oh my Gawd!”

She continued singing the next section of the musical number, “Chandler, I’ll wait for you when you and Monica get divorced. I will wait for you, you know you always loved me more. You love me, Chandler Bing!”

The Parent Trap actress also shared the social media collaboration via Instagram, writing, “I had the best time making this video with the amazing @jax!!!

Wheeler previously played one of the former paramours of Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) during the NBC sitcom’s original run before he later got together with Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). Following the voiceover star’s time on the hit series, Wheeler has since been outspoken about her memories.

“I was always a surprise on Friends,” the Archer alum recalled during an October 2018 appearance on Access Live. “They always snuck me in at the last minute. I mean, they opened the door and I think that episode was a big success and obviously, Janice made people happy, and so they just kept bringing me back and bringing me back. You know, who knew when I set out to do that first episode that it would happen but it was the greatest blessing.”

At the time, the New York native even recalled coming up with Janice’s signature voice on her own because she “knew that girl and met her a million times.”

The Breakdown actress even reunited with her former costars earlier this year for HBO Max’s televised reunion special.

“Oh, What a beautiful morning! I went straight to HBO max before I even got out of bed,” Wheeler captioned a series of Instagram photos in May from the reunion taping. “What a spectacular show. It was a night to remember in every way. I’m so excited for all the viewers who get the chance to take this emotional walk down memory lane!”