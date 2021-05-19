Cue Janice’s iconic catchphrase: The cast of Friends are back and looking better than ever in the first trailer for the epic reunion special, set to air on HBO Max on Friday, May 27. For the first time since the series wrapped in 2004, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, are back together onscreen.

The special, which also features appearances from former guest stars Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler, was filmed on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio, the same stage the series was filmed on for 10 years.

The reunion special was originally set to film in 2020 but was delayed more than a year following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Guess you could call this ‘The One Where They Get Back Together,’” HBO Max’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly said last year in a statement about the special. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

The sitcom consisted of 236 episodes from 1994 to 2004. The NBC comedy was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards (winning four), 10 Golden Globe Awards (winning one), 14 Screen Actors Guild Awards (winning two) and 11 People’s Choice Awards (winning 11).

“It was really emotional, and watching it again … I got emotional all over again,” Kudrow, 57, told Extra earlier this month about filming the reunion. “It’s also really just so thrilling. We got to be together and LeBlanc tells a story like no one else, he is so great. I laugh a lot, that’s my contribution.”

Watch the trailer above and scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of some of the key moments: