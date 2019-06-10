Writer and director Nancy Meyers has directed some of the biggest names in the business, including Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin (It’s Complicated), Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black and Kate Winslet (The Holiday) and Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson (Something’s Gotta Give), but she couldn’t pick reality star Lisa Vanderpump out of a crowd.

While discussing Mindy Kaling’s loathing for reality shows during the Producers Guild of America (PGA)’s Produced by Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday, June 8, the Private Benjamin writer, 69, admitted she wasn’t all that up on her Real Housewives knowledge.

“I detest reality shows, which no one believes about me,” Kaling, 39, explained at the conference.

“So you’ve never seen a Housewife show?” Meyers inquired.

“I feel like people always show it to me like, ‘Oh, you love this.’ I’m like, ‘What about my personality [suggests] I love that?’” the A Wrinkle in Time actress joked, before saying that she had picked up on the cast member’s names. “

“But, cultural osmosis, like, of course I know who Lisa Vanderpump is. Everyone talks about her, but I don’t…” she said before Meyers interjected.

“I wouldn’t know if she was sitting here,” she confessed, adding, “Yeah, sorry.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Thursday, June 6, that the Vanderpump Rules star, 58, had officially quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

The restaurateur, who has been feuding with costars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne since October, admitted that her crumbling relationships with the women played a large part in her decision to exit the series. “I have a great relationship with [Bravo]; I just don’t have a great relationship with the women,” she told Us. “After 17 episodes of them bashing me, I think I’ve had enough of all of them.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!