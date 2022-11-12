“In the past, I always had to protect [Lindsay] and [people] were like, ‘She’s an enabler,’” the momager exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020. “I’m like, ‘No, people. Behind closed doors, I reprimand.’ I just felt it had to come from my daughter’s words and her heart and soul about her journey, which she has since that time.”
She added: “So that’s where I stay in my lane as a mom and I’m there to comfort and discipline and share my thoughts, but they’re older now. … Being a single mom, we’re very close, so they come to me. I talk to my children numerous times a day, FaceTime and whatnot.”
“She’s the best. I’m so grateful to have a sister like her,” Ali previously told Us in December 2018, gushing over her “supportive” sibling. “I mean, like any sisters, you grow up together so you get to know things that you don’t know about each other. I just learn from her so much. We’re nine years apart too, so I really listen to what she has to say and what she’s been through. She’s a superstar.”
The Get a Clue actress later had the full support of her younger siblings at the Netflix premiere of her romantic comedy Falling for Christmas.
“I’m overwhelmed with joy and happiness. I can’t really put into words how amazingly beautiful people are and how grateful I am to have the people in my life that I have,” Dakota wrote via Instagram in November 2022, sharing snaps of the foursome on the red carpet. “Love y’all. Always be kind and show love and care for everyone.”
At the time, Dina replied: “I am beyond Blessed and grateful for my four beautiful, kind souls ❤️❤️❤️❤️. As a mother that is everything to me.”
“[Marriage] is great, it’s amazing,” the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star exclaimed during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.“I met my person. You never know if you’re going to find that in life, and he’s an amazing man and I love him. We’re a great team.”
Scroll below to meet Lindsay’s family:
A Guide to Lindsay Lohan's Family: Meet Her Parents, Siblings and More
Lindsay Lohan rose to fame playing twin sisters Annie James and Hallie Parker in 1998’s The Parent Trap, subsequently launching her film career.
The businessman — who welcomed daughter Ashley with ex Kristi Kaufmann in 1995— married Kate Major in October 2014. The pair, who split four years later, share sons Landon and Logan, who were born in 2013 and 2014, respectively. (The ex-spouses lost custody of their minor children in November 2015 after footage surfaced of the pair arguing in front of the boys. Michael’s mother, Marilyn Lohan, received full custody.)
While Lindsay remains close with her mom and siblings, she has had a tense relationship with her father. The Georgia Rule actress alleged in April 2010 that Michael had been verbally and physically abusive toward her, Dina and her siblings. The former Wall Street trader denied the claims at the time.
Michael Lohan Jr.
Mike and wife Nina Lohan welcomed their first child, daughter Isabel, in June 2021.
Ali Lohan
The Living Lohan alum released her first studio album, Lohan Holiday, in October 2006. She later released singles “All the Way Around” and “Long Way Down.”
Dakota 'Cody' Lohan
The Betty actor frequently shares his support for his eldest sister via Instagram.
Bader Shammas
Us confirmed in July 2022 that the Dubai-based couple had tied the knot. Their ceremony took place nearly four months prior.