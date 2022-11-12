Lindsay Lohan rose to fame playing twin sisters Annie James and Hallie Parker in 1998’s The Parent Trap, subsequently launching her film career.

As Lohan’s time in the spotlight continued to make headlines, her family was always in her corner. The Mean Girls actress is the eldest child of Dina Lohan (née Sullivan) and Michael Lohan, who finalized their divorce in 2007. Dina and Michael also share sons Michael “Mike” and Dakota, as well as daughter Aliana “Ali.”

“In the past, I always had to protect [Lindsay] and [people] were like, ‘She’s an enabler,’” the momager exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020. “I’m like, ‘No, people. Behind closed doors, I reprimand.’ I just felt it had to come from my daughter’s words and her heart and soul about her journey, which she has since that time.”

She added: “So that’s where I stay in my lane as a mom and I’m there to comfort and discipline and share my thoughts, but they’re older now. … Being a single mom, we’re very close, so they come to me. I talk to my children numerous times a day, FaceTime and whatnot.”

Dina served as her children’s manager for many years, with her younger kids also finding success in the spotlight. Dakota is an actor, while Ali decided to pursue music. The youngest siblings — who have made special cameos in Lindsay’s films through the years — can always count on their older sister for advice about navigating show business.

“She’s the best. I’m so grateful to have a sister like her,” Ali previously told Us in December 2018, gushing over her “supportive” sibling. “I mean, like any sisters, you grow up together so you get to know things that you don’t know about each other. I just learn from her so much. We’re nine years apart too, so I really listen to what she has to say and what she’s been through. She’s a superstar.”

The Get a Clue actress later had the full support of her younger siblings at the Netflix premiere of her romantic comedy Falling for Christmas.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy and happiness. I can’t really put into words how amazingly beautiful people are and how grateful I am to have the people in my life that I have,” Dakota wrote via Instagram in November 2022, sharing snaps of the foursome on the red carpet. “Love y’all. Always be kind and show love and care for everyone.”

At the time, Dina replied: “I am beyond Blessed and grateful for my four beautiful, kind souls ❤️❤️❤️❤️. As a mother that is everything to me.”

In addition to staying close to her family, Lindsay has found The One in financier Bader Shammas. The twosome tied the knot in April 2022 after nearly three years together.

“[Marriage] is great, it’s amazing,” the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star exclaimed during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I met my person. You never know if you’re going to find that in life, and he’s an amazing man and I love him. We’re a great team.”

Scroll below to meet Lindsay’s family: