Congratulations! Samantha Ronson shared a sweet message for pregnant ex Lindsay Lohan, who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

“I wish her all the best,” the 45-year-old — who dated the 36-year-old actress on and off from 2008 to 2009 — told TMZ on Tuesday, March 14. “It’s always great news when someone is expecting a baby.”

Her comment came shortly after the Parent Trap star confirmed that she and Shammas, 36, have a baby on the way. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lohan gushed in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

The Freaky Friday actress also announced the happy news via Instagram, sharing a pic of a white baby onesie that reads, “Coming soon …” Lohan captioned her post, “We are blessed and excited!”

Ronson has remained friendly with her ex over the years, despite their rocky relationship. Three years after the duo’s breakup, Lohan opened up about the challenges of their romance. “I needed to love myself first before I could be with anyone. And I was going through a lot. Two toxic people cannot be together. End of story,” the Falling for Christmas star told Us exclusively in November 2012. “We’re friends now. That’s how it started, so I think that’s what’s meant to be.”

Lohan was first linked to Shammas in 2019 after moving to Dubai five years prior. Us confirmed in July 2022 that she and Shammas had secretly tied the knot nearly one year after their November 2021 engagement. The “Rumors” singer shared the news of her nuptials in a since-deleted Instagram post in July 2022, writing, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday [sic].”

Five months after the duo quietly exchanged vows, a source exclusively told Us that the Liz & Dick star has been in “such a healthy place” in her marriage, adding that Shammas has “helped make her a better person.”

The insider continued: “Bader is now working with her and helping her manage her with [mom] Dina [Lohan]. He’s really helped Lindsay become who she is today and she really trusts him. Bader genuinely wants to support her and help her continue on the right track.”

As news of Lohan’s pregnancy made headlines, Ronson was just one of many celebs to congratulate the Get a Clue actress. “This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” Lohan’s Mean Girls costar Amanda Seyfried commented on her Instagram reveal, while Lacey Chabert wrote, “I’m so thrilled for you !!!! So exciting,” with three red heart emojis.

Lohan’s friend Paris Hilton — who welcomed son Phoenix with her husband, Carter Reum, via surrogate earlier this year — also shared a sweet message in the comments section. “Congratulations love!” Hilton, 42, wrote on Tuesday. “So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club.”

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran poked fun at the mom-to-be’s iconic role in The Parent Trap by commenting, Camp Walden camper summer 2032.”